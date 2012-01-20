HANDS ON: This Is How Apple Envisions The Future Of Education

Photo: Screenshot

Apple unveiled its new plan for textbooks on the iPad today. Now publishers have new tools to push their textbooks to Apple’s iBook store and include interactive video, graphics, and other goodies.We gave it a try.



Is it a massive reinvention of the reading experience on iPad? Not really. With all that embedded multimedia content, the textbooks feel a lot like the interactive magazines such as Wired that have been on the iPad since year one.

So from a technical standpoint, it’s nothing we haven’t seen on tablets before. The real change is the method in which textbooks will be distributed. Apple has a new self publishing app for the desktop that lets you design your own book and publish it in iBooks. Most textbooks will go for $14.99 at first.

We just tried a free sample of one of the new textbooks in the iBook store called “Life On Earth.” (It’s a biology textbook.) Keep reading to see what the experience is like.

Note: To get textbooks on your iPad, you need to make sure you download the latest version of iBooks that was released today.

