Here's How Google Plans To Change Search Results With Google+

Eric Schmidt and Larry Page

Photo: Loic Le Meur via Flickr

This morning, Google made some changes to its search engine that will make results more personal, based on what you and your friends have shared on Google+.This isn’t the first time that Google has brought information from Google+ into search results, but it’s the first hint of how Google will revolutionise what search means by adding more “social” signals — your contacts and the things you share with each other.



Here’s a walkthrough of everything Google is doing to bring Google+ into search results.

But Google search chief Amit Singhal had a dog named Chikoo. His search shows posts related to Chikoo at the top (red arrow). The Wikipedia entry is still second, but the images (yellow arrow) now have a bunch of pictures of his former dog. (The green arrow points to where you can turn this feature off.) Here's a search for the name Ben Smith. Results include a political blogger, hockey player, and Texas singer-songwriter. But if you have a Google+ contact named Ben Smith, you'll see something like this. The Google+ info takes up most of the top of the page. But if you've got a Google+ profile, and Google decides you're high profile, your Google+ profile will show up in the autocomplete results -- you don't even need to look at the regular search results. Click on that autocomplete result and you'll see Ratcliffe's Google+ profile prominently displayed in search results. There's even a spot (green arrow) to add him to your Google+ circles. Today's changes are the most dramatic, but they're not the first. In December, Google+ brand pages started appearing in search results. (See the bottom of this result for WWE.) The problem: third-party sites are pushed lower on the front page.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.