I Took A Long, Memorable Walk Through Hong Kong --  Here's What I Saw

Last Saturday morning in Hong Kong, I went to brunch with a friends at a a restaurant called The Square.
The Square serves dim sum, a type of breakfast food oriented around pastries with meats in them and and sweet rice confections.
Then I walked back to my hotel, the Courtyard Marriot in the Western district.
It was a long, meandering walk.
During my walk, I saw a bright green lamborghini, stood on an escalator that took me across the city, and walked past a flattened pig face hanging from a store front.
There were also million dollar antiques and some squid.
I’ll never forget any of it.
The stop was an intersection with this bar on one corner. One of my friends said it's a good bar for 'day drinking.'
Thing is, if you're not familiar with raw food, it can look disgusting. Imagine if you'd never seen walnuts before?
One of the last things I saw was this guard tower at the top of a barracks. Hong Kong does not feel militarized at all.
