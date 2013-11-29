I Took A Long, Memorable Walk Through Hong Kong --  Here's What I Saw

Last Saturday morning in Hong Kong, I went to brunch with a friends at a a restaurant called The Square.

The Square serves dim sum, a type of breakfast food oriented around pastries with meats in them and and sweet rice confections.

Then I walked back to my hotel, the Courtyard Marriot in the Western district.

It was a long, meandering walk.

During my walk, I saw a bright green lamborghini, stood on an escalator that took me across the city, and walked past a flattened pig face hanging from a store front.

There were also million dollar antiques and some squid.

I’ll never forget any of it.

