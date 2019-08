The StarlETH is a dog-like robot created at ETH Zurich. Its sophisticated walking system can adapt to rocky terrain, and the robot is being developed to carry out dangerous or heavy-duty missions.

Produced by Monica Manalo. Video courtesy of Reuters.

