Lake Silvaplana in Switzerland completely froze over last month, turning its crystal-clear waters into crystal-clear ice. Walking on it was like floating above the ground.

Story by Jacob Shamsian and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Follow INSIDER Travel on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.