The Creator Of Walking Dead Has Built The Ultimate Zombie Survival Machine

What better way to celebrate the 100th issue of “Walking Dead” than by building a badass zombie survival car?



Comic creator Robert Kirkman did just that, partnering with Hyundai and Design Craft Fabrication to convert a Hyundai Elantra Coupe into the Zombie Survival Machine. The car looks so fierce, one can only hope Kirkman will convince Hyundai to enter it into production, though we doubt that’ll happen.

The car comes fully equipped to take on the hordes with a trunk full of weaponry and food for sustenance, massive wheel spikes to rip and trip walkers, front and back end floodlights, and a roof hatch to let people jump out for battle.

In a documentary short on the ZE’s production, lead designer Chris Castillo explained why it’s the only car you’ll need for the apocalypse: “One, it’ll have bullets; two, if you run out of bullets you can just run them over with the callcatch; three, you can chop their legs off with the wheel spikes.” ‘Nuff said.

Watch the video below to see how it was built:

