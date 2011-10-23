ZOMBIE NATION: If You Like 'The Walking Dead,' Then You'll Love...

Zombie fever is upon us.
Last weekend’s premiere of the second season of “The Walking Dead” on AMC drew 7.3 million viewers, making the show a bona fide hit.
All these fans means that there’s a hunger for more entertainment with a similarly apocalyptic, survive-at-all-costs feel.
And so, we point you toward a few other shows, books, movies, etc. Some are old, some are new, all aim for the head.
A band fronted by Ryan Gosling that sings about zombies and ghosts? Actually quite good! Dead Man's Bones makes shambling, organ-drenched music with an almost spiritual power.
