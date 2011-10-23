ZOMBIE NATION: If You Like 'The Walking Dead,' Then You'll Love...

Zombie fever is upon us.



Last weekend’s premiere of the second season of “The Walking Dead” on AMC drew 7.3 million viewers, making the show a bona fide hit.

All these fans means that there’s a hunger for more entertainment with a similarly apocalyptic, survive-at-all-costs feel.

And so, we point you toward a few other shows, books, movies, etc. Some are old, some are new, all aim for the head.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.