'The Walking Dead' introduced a mysterious figure on the mid-season finale -- here's who we think it may be

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead.”

Sunday’s 90-minute mid-season finale left fans with some questions, but there’s one everyone’s wondering: Who was the mystery man (or woman) wearing the boots?

Not only did we see the person watching over Aaron and Rick at the boathouse, but we saw them again after the end of the episode scoping out Alexandria.

AMC Here’s another look at the boots.

We’ve seen a lot of guesses after the episode aired about who the mystery person may be, but series creator Robert Kirkman himself said on the aftershow “The Talking Dead” that the person has to do with the boat.

Who is it?

I’ve gone back through the obvious suspects and have made stills of a ton of boots. Keep reading to see who we think the mystery person may be and who we can rule out.

Who it’s probably not:

Dwight

Some fans automatically thought Dwight may be thinking of turning on Negan and joining Rick’s group at Alexandria, especially since they spotted a pair of binoculars in Dwight’s room earlier in the episode.

While he may have helped Daryl escape (it’s not really clear who gave him a motorcycle key), we’re not convinced he’s ready to break away from Negan yet.

Why we’re not sold:

While it’s tough to get a good look at Dwight’s boots, we see them in the San Diego Comic-Con trailer and they don’t look like they have that tape pattern on them.

AMC The boots look the right height, but they look pretty plain.

Here’s another look at boots Dwight wore in season seven, episode seven:

We’re not saying he doesn’t own other boots, but since Kirkman said the person following Rick and Abraham is related to the boat, we’re going to nix Dwight.

Heath

We don’t know where Heath went since we last saw him in season seven, but could he be the one following Rick around? Probably not.

Why we’re not sold:

It makes little sense for Heath to be sneaking around. His boots look very different from the ones we see in the mid-season finale.

Plus, the person we see scoping out Alexandria is lighter in skin tone. Here’s an image of the mystery person seen in a post-credits scene.

Cindy from Oceanside

Cindy may have made Tara promise not to tell Alexandria about Oceanside, but maybe she became curious about Tara’s community and decided to scope it out.

Why we’re not sold:

If Cindy really wanted to come see Tara, she wouldn’t be snooping around following Rick and Aaron at a random boathouse. She would have tracked her straight down to Alexandria. There’s also the boots — they look different from the ones we see in the mid-season finale.

Morales

AMC I don’t have any side-by-sides of Morales’ boots, but I don’t think I need them.

Remember Morales? He and his family parted ways with Rick back in season one instead of travelling with them to the CDC. Fans have been hoping Morales may show up again on the series somewhere since we never learned what happened to him or his family.

Why we’re not sold:

We’ve already had one blast from the past. It was awesome to see Morgan return after being introduced in season one. While that seemed miraculous having two people from season one survive and find their way back to Rick would seem a bit far-fetched at this point.

The Whisperers

Comic readers are hoping that we’re seeing early hints at one of the next threats Rick and his group will eventually face.

Why we’re not sold:

This one is easy to dismiss since the Whisperers wear zombie skin over their faces and the person with binoculars doesn’t appear to be doing that.

We’re not even done with the current villain yet, guys. Let’s focus on Negan and the Sanctuary for now.

The Scavengers

There’s another group we technically haven’t seen on the show. Soon after Rick and company moved into Alexandria they faced another threat from a group of miscreants out on their own.

Why we’re not sold:

While the show likes going back to adapt some storylines from the comics it may have glossed over, it was pointed out to me the Wolves were a pretty good substitute for that group.

Who it could be:

Someone else from Oceanside

Could we be seeing someone other than Cindy spying on Rick’s crew from Oceanside? Possibly! Perhaps one of the women wanted to check out Alexandria since Tara mentioned she thought their communities would work well together.

However, it’s clear that the person heading to Alexandria is somehow connected to that mysterious boathouse. All of the Oceanside women reside together at their beachside community.

But what if it still is someone connected to Oceanside?

Why we like it:

The women of Oceanside told Tara that Negan and the Saviors killed off all of their men. However, maybe one of them survived. The reason I’m putting that out there is because two of the big characters you meet in the comics from Oceanside are Pete and Siddiq. While the show may be taking its own creative liberties, not having either on the show seems a bit odd.

Maybe one of them have just been hiding out on their own and were never really killed by Negan’s men. Or maybe they escaped Negan’s men and then have been searching for the Oceanside women ever since without success. Either way, we like the idea that it could be one of them or another former Oceanside man sneaking around. They may be the key that helps get the Oceanside women team up with Rick and the other communities against Negan in the future.

Someone we haven’t seen yet

This seems the most likely answer out of any of the guesses we’ve seen or thought over since the mid-season finale.

Why we like it:

After Kirkman said this was someone related to the boat, that convinced us even more that it’s someone we have yet to see. Personally, I wouldn’t mind seeing someone new right about now to add some more mystery to the show. If you’re a comic reader, the first half of season seven has been pretty predictable. The show is adapting Negan’s character very closely to the comics. While that’s great, the show could use an element of mystery moving forward.

Hopefully we’ll have a better idea of who the mystery person is when the show returns from hiatus February 12.

