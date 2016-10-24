We finally know who was killed in the season 6 'Walking Dead' cliffhanger and it was a big shocker

Kirsten Acuna
The walking dead rick AMC

Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead from “The Walking Dead” season seven premiere.
Wow. Did you see this coming “The Walking Dead” fans?

The season seven premiere of AMC’s hit show finally answered the question fans have been waiting to find out for months — who did Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) kill off in the season six cliffhanger finale?

The answer wasn’t as clear-cut as fans may have expected. The series took an unexpected departure from the comics surprising fans with multiple deaths in the premiere.

This is your last chance to head back before spoilers!

The walking dead season 6 neganGene Page/AMC

When we last saw Rick, a number of his group were kidnapped by the Saviors, another group of survivors led by Negan, a foul-mouthed, bat-wielding no-nonsense type of guy. 

Negan wasn’t happy with them for killing off a bunch of his men throughout season six. In response, Negan decided to take out one of Rick’s in a sinister game of eeny, meeny, miney, mo.

As we soon learned, it was Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) who received the brutal beating.

Abraham killed walking deadAMCYeah, we felt the same Rick.
Negan kills abrahamAMC

Fans immediately broke out in response on Twitter:

Some were guessing that Abraham’s time may be coming. In the comics, Abraham was gone before Rick’s group ever met up with Negan. He was killed by an arrow through the eye in issue #98 of the popular comic series.

Abraham dead the walking deadImage ComicsThis death for Abraham in issue #98 of ‘The Walking Dead’ was shocking, but it always felt a little cheap for a character who was such an imposing force.

While it looked like his days may have been numbered, it made sense for Negan to kill off Abraham since he physically appeared to be the Saviour’s biggest threat. If I were Negan, I’d want to try and take out who I thought was Rick’s right hand man, something that was hinted at in the first released clip for the season

In the comics, Glenn famously gets the bat from Lucille in issue #100 of the series. Since some of the speech Negan gave nearly mirrored the one that resulted in Glenn’s death, many fans were initially relieved to find out the fan favourite was safe from harm.

 

However, as we soon found out, it wasn’t just one of our survivors who felt the vengeance of Negan’s blood-thirsty vampire bat, Lucille. 

Nope. “The Walking Dead” killed off two of the show’s long-time characters in the season seven premiere. And that second victim was none other than Glenn (Steven Yuen) himself.

Negan kills glennAMC

Negan wasted no time in another game of eeny, meeny this time. He just went right for it.

The death came as a big surprise to many and fans lost it.

 

What did you think of the show’s big twist? Did it make up for the season six cliffhanger finale? 

We’ll have more on the episode coming later tonight and tomorrow afternoon after a conference call with episode director and executive producer Greg Nicotero. 

