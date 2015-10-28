We may finally see the next big villain on 'The Walking Dead' this season

Gene Page/AMC Rick and Daryl may be up against a force greater than a zombie herd on ‘The Walking Dead’ soon.

Warning: There are potential spoilers below for “The Walking Dead.”

Get excited, “The Walking Dead” fans!

While everyone is trying to figure out whether or not a major character was killed off on Sunday’s shocking episode, there’s something even more exciting fans should be deliberating. The next big villain of the hit AMC series may be coming sooner than expected.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, fan favourite Negan will be introduced on the show’s sixth season finale.

Who’s Negan?

In the comic series, the character is the leader of a fairly large group of survivors called “The Saviors.” The cult-like group’s comprised of violent men who represent some of the worst of what can happen to humanity in the apocalypse.

Negan is a pretty uncompromising and unstable leader. If you don’t agree with him, you may find yourself at the wrong end of Lucille, his baseball bat covered in barbed wire.

He’s a character fans of the comic series have been waiting to see adapted to the television show for some time.

Earlier this year fans went rampant with speculation about the role after “Mad Men” actor Jon Hamm told MTV it could be fun to play the series’ most famous villain. He also noted he’s met with Kirkman “many times” before.

MTV Jon Hamm’s initial reaction when asked whether he would be interested in playing Negan on ‘The Walking Dead.’

THR reports casting for the character is so secret that the character is being casted under the name of Orin.

And while executive producer Scott Gimple and creator Robert Kirkman have admitted the character has been a plan for the series, one of the biggest challenges of bringing Negan to screen is making the character feel authentic. That could be a slight problem since nearly every other word out of the character is the “f-bomb.”

When I asked Kirkman about adapting the character back at New York Comic Con in 2014, he told me they will “figure that out along the way” while joking that “maybe AMC can change the rules on TV.”

Don’t bet on that last one. “The Walking Dead” already had one iconic “f-bomb” line in the series altered for television.

If Negan does appear in season six, we won’t see him until next year on the show. Who would you want to see in the role?

