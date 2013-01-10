A New 'Walking Dead' Teaser Poster Previews A Showdown Between Rick And The Governor

Yesterday, actor Norman Reedus (Daryl) Instagrammed photos from an upcoming Super Bowl ad for “The Walking Dead,” and now AMC revealed a new poster for the show’s return next month.



It’s pretty ominous.

Photo: AMC

Mini spoiler: If you’ve read the comics, we know The Governor eventually gets even with Rick, but not at the expense of an eye. However, the show’s known to stray A LOT from the comic series.

Here’s the text for the return of the season via ComingSoon:

“With his group in tatters, his sanity in question, and his own son questioning his every move, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) must somehow pull everyone together to face their greatest challenge — the Governor (David Morrissey). In order to survive, he must risk everything, including the group’s very humanity.”

“The Walking Dead” returns February 10 on AMC at 9 p.m.

