A New 'Walking Dead' Teaser Poster Previews A Showdown Between Rick And The Governor

Kirsten Acuna

Yesterday, actor Norman Reedus (Daryl) Instagrammed photos from an upcoming Super Bowl ad for “The Walking Dead,” and now AMC revealed a new poster for the show’s return next month.

It’s pretty ominous.

the walking dead

Photo: AMC

Mini spoiler: If you’ve read the comics, we know The Governor eventually gets even with Rick, but not at the expense of an eye. However, the show’s known to stray A LOT from the comic series.

Here’s the text for the return of the season via ComingSoon

“With his group in tatters, his sanity in question, and his own son questioning his every move, Rick (Andrew Lincoln) must somehow pull everyone together to face their greatest challenge — the Governor (David Morrissey). In order to survive, he must risk everything, including the group’s very humanity.”

“The Walking Dead” returns February 10 on AMC at 9 p.m. 

