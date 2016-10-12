'The Walking Dead' actress explains how she tackled the zombie apocalypse while pregnant in real life

The INSIDER Summary:

Taking on zombies during the apocalypse can be challenging, but imagine trying to do it while pregnant in real life.

Alanna Masterson, who plays Tara on “The Walking Dead,” filmed much of season six while pregnant.

During Saturday’s panel for the series at New York Comic Con, Masterson went into detail to describe the challenges of filming while pregnant, noting that she was on set until she was about two weeks away from delivery.

“Last year we came up with some good things [to hide the pregnancy],” Masterson explained. “Mostly plates and wood barriers and things.”

If you go back and rewatch some scenes with Tara in them, you’ll notice that while she was on screen she was often hidden behind various objects.

Gene Page/AMC Loose fitting clothes, boards, and chairs were just some of the objects used throughout season six to hide Masterson’s growing belly.

Despite her pregnancy, you could still see Tara putting her life on the line, shooting zombies to save Spencer, and helping clear Alexandria of an undead horde.

Masterson admited that you could probably notice her character looking a little heavier joking, “Towards the end you could definitely be like, ‘Yeah, she’s been eating a lot.'” Or, you know, growing life inside of her.

She isn’t the first to film while pregnant on a show. Numerous celebrities — including Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”), Kerry Washington (“Scandal”), and Megan Boone (“The Blacklist”) — have either had their pregnancies written into shows or have had their baby bumps cleverly hidden on TV.

Masterson gave birth to her daughter Marlowe last November and said she’s excited for her to one day know her mum was working on “The Walking Dead” while carrying her.



“It’s kind of cool because then she’ll get to see [that her] mum worked really hard running and jumping and fighting and killing with this giant belly,” she said. “It’s very challenging filming [while] very pregnant. Then even more challenging after we have a baby and they’re right there.”

