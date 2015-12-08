'Walking Dead' star Norman Reedus was reportedly bitten by a fan who 'lost her mind'

Getty Images Norman Reedus plays Daryl Dixon on ‘The Walking Dead.’

Norman Reedus was reportedly attacked and bitten by a crazed fan during the Walker Stalker Convention in New Jersey on Sunday.

It all went down while Reedus (who plays Daryl Dixon) and co-star Michael Rooker (who plays Merle Dixon) were taking part in an autograph signing, according to a Facebook post by an alleged witness named Michael Bowman, which got picked up by fan forum Spoil the Dead.

Bowman said the attack occurred at 2:50 p.m. “Afterwards security grabbed her [and said] ‘um ma’am, you just bit Mr. Reedus.'”

The witness also said that Rooker’s response was much like what his character’s would be: “What the f–k was that!”

A woman named Robin Grover said she was the one who bit Reedus in an Instagram post, according to fan site Undead Walking. At the time of this writing, both her Instagram and Twitter accounts were set to private.

“Finally meet the love of my life, and get banned from the rest of CON and lose two more $100 photo ops with him because I lost my mind,” she wrote, “got so excited standing beside him… & just turned my head and bit him! I don’t know what came over me. It wasn’t my intention to hurt him. I’m sorry Norman!”

AMC representatives declined to comment. Business Insider has reached out to a representative for Reedus.

