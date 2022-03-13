‘The Walking Dead’ now has 5 spinoff shows. Here they all are.

- “The Walking Dead” is ending in 2022 but has spawned many spinoff series.
- “Fear the Walking Dead” is currently in its seventh season and has been renewed for an eighth.
- There are three more shows on the way in the next two years.
It follows Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor (Colman Domingo) after the fallout from a nuclear warhead in Texas.
Morgan (Lennie James), Dwight (Austin Amelio), and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) from “The Walking Dead” all crossed over at various points onto the spinoff.
The show was renewed for an eighth season in December.
Star Nico Tortorella previously told Insider that “World Beyond” would help connect to the forthcoming Rick Grimes’ movies, which don’t have a release date yet.
Though the show never hinted at Rick’s whereabouts, McIntosh reprised her role as Jadis on the show’s final season as a leader of the CRM.
In doing so, the show may have subtly hinted that the group will have a future showdown with the Commonwealth’s massive army that was recently introduced on “TWD.”
Terry Crews, Olivia Munn, Anthony Edwards (“Inventing Anna”), Parker Posey (“Lost In Space”), and Poppy Liu (“Dead Ringers”) are among those who have been cast on the series.
It will be led by “The Walking Dead” and “Fear TWD” writer and producer Channing Powell.
In recent seasons, the two friends have joked about running off together on Daryl’s motorcycle to New Mexico. It’s likely they could get intel that Rick’s alive and go on a search for him.
“Daryl’s relationship with Carol has always been my favorite relationship on the show (sorry Rick),” Reedus previously said in a statement to Insider. “I love the way these characters interact and relate to each other on so many levels and can’t wait to see where their ride goes from here.”
“TWD” showrunner Angela Kang will oversee this spinoff. An AMC representative confirmed to Insider in March that the show is set to premiere in 2023.
Fans were surprised by the news since it pairs Maggie back with the character who famously killed her husband, Glenn, on “The Walking Dead.”
The news also came as a surprise since the show appears to spoil that Maggie and Negan will survive the flagship series months before its set to end.
