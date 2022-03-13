‘The Walking Dead’ now has 5 spinoff shows. Here they all are.

“Fear the Walking Dead” has been renewed for an eighth season.

Following a completely different group of survivors who started off in California, “Fear TWD” is currently in its seventh season.

It follows Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) and Victor (Colman Domingo) after the fallout from a nuclear warhead in Texas.

Morgan (Lennie James), Dwight (Austin Amelio), and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) from “The Walking Dead” all crossed over at various points onto the spinoff.

The show was renewed for an eighth season in December.