Fans are obsessed with these 2 songs from Sunday's 'The Walking Dead'

Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” not only showed us our first glimpse at Negan’s compound, but it also introduced many fans to two jams we didn’t know we ever wanted.

The opening of the season’s third episode started with a montage of the Saviors’ Sanctuary to the tune of 1982’s “Town Called Malice” by The Jam. Not much later, the Saviors attempted to break Daryl by making him listen over and over to a 2016 song called “Easy Street.”

If you can’t get both songs out of your head, you’re not alone.

A video for “Easy Street” is one of today’s biggest trending videos on YouTube. Pages for both “Easy Street” and “Town Called Malice” are flooded with comments from “Walking Dead” fans while the Reddit page for the AMC series has fans asking whether anyone else had “Easy Street” stuck in their head.

“Easy Street” writer Jim Bianco told The Independent he wasn’t sure how the “Walking Dead” producers came across the song and wasn’t clear why the zombie series wanted to use such an upbeat song on the show. When he saw it was being used as a torture device for Daryl, he thought it was genius.

“I think the show used it brilliantly; framing such an upbeat song as a torture [device] is a work of genius by the music supervisor,” Bianco said.

Bianco says the song was inspired by Frank Sinatra and is about “those rare moments in life when you’re holding the winning card.”

While Daryl Dixon would probably be fine never hearing “Easy Street” ever again, fans can’t seem to get enough.

If you’re itching to listen to either song, you can listen to them below:

