'The Walking Dead' had a massive audience for its return

“The Walking Dead” marked another all-time high viewership for the zombie series with Sunday’s season-seven premiere.

Deadline reports that 17 million total viewers tuned into the return episode, according to Nielsen. That’s 16% more than the season-six premiere’s 14.6 million viewers and just 2% lower than the show’s record high season-five premiere of 17.3 million viewers.

As for the viewers most important to advertisers, adults under 50 years old, “TWD” nabbed 10.7 million viewers. That’s up 13% compared to the season-six debut and just 3% lower than the record-breaking season-five opener.

Despite viewers’ annoyance with last season’s cliffhanger ending and a lot of agitation over Negan’s (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) big kill, AMC is clearly celebrating this week. Not only did it reverse last season’s ratings drop and nearly matched its record high, it also beat Sunday Night Football in the advertising demographic.

