11 things we learned about the making of the 'Walking Dead' season 7 premiere

Late in the premiere, Negan gives Rick an ultimatum: chop off your son's arm or I'll kill everyone else in your group. At the last minute, Negan stops him when he sees Rick has clearly been broken, but the moment brought to mind a moment in the comics where Rick gets his hand chopped off by another antagonist, the Governor, upon their first meeting.

Nicotero said that wasn't meant to be intentional.

'That was definitely something that wasn't done consciously. I think the right hand stuff was really sort of written to play into what was going to happen at the end of the episode with Rick and Carl,' said Nicotero. 'But when we cut it together, it just so happened that in the teaser when the axe comes up and you see it was something that we hadn't planned on but it became something that we leaned into as we were editing the episode ... but it wasn't a conscious, 'Oh, let's let everybody think we were gonna cut Rick's hand off.''

Nicotero added that was solely how he interpreted the sequence and doesn't speak for what showrunner Scott Gimple may have had in mind.

'That's me. Scott Gimple might have a different take on that,' he added. 'I know as we were prepping and shooting the episode there was never a conscious decision to say, 'Oh, let's tease the audience and make 'em feel like we're gonna lose Rick's hand' because I think there's enough going on in that episode as is.'