Side-by-side photos perfectly capture how the brutal 'Walking Dead' season 7 premiere compares to the comics

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” and some graphic imagery from the show.

If you’ve seen the season seven premiere of “The Walking Dead,” you probably know by now that it was an adaptation of one of the biggest moments from the comic series ever. Fans have been waiting to see Glenn meet his maker for years since issue #100.

Sunday evening, we were given a bit of a twist when Abraham was also killed off in the season premiere.

For those who haven’t read the comics and aren’t familiar with how everything goes down in the series, you’re probably wondering what some of the similarities and differences are between the show and adaptation. As someone who has read the comics, I could sit here and tell you how the two compare, but there are some things that just work better when seen.

The folks over at TheWalkingDead.com, which run the comics side of things, put together a brilliant side-by-side break down that compared the show to the comics, scene for scene.

The scenes may be a little tough to look at if your squeamish. Here are three of them:

The first side-by-side shows Glenn in the comics getting whacked over the head with the bat. Part of his scene was swapped with the addition of Abraham getting nixed first in the show.

The team also put together black-and-white reaction panels compared with those from the show. While watching the episode, the cuts to the character reactions reminded me of the comic’s panel execution.

I think they really nailed the final panel with Glenn at the bottom. Steven Yeun’s delivery of Glenn stammering to Maggie was exactly what I imagined while reading issue #100.

This last one may be a little tough to look at too because of Negan’s extreme brutality, but I love seeing the iconic moment brought to life, spread out over so many panels.

You can check out all of the side by side here. As a forewarning, some of the images over at the Walking Dead site are a bit more graphic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.