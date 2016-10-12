The episode title for 'The Walking Dead' season 7 premiere is an incredible throwback to season one

The INSIDER Summary:

• AMC released the episode title for “The Walking Dead” season seven premiere.

• The title recalls a conversation Rick had from the season one finale.

AMC has revealed the episode title for the season seven premiere of “The Walking Dead,” and if you’re a big fan of the series you’ll appreciate it a lot.

The episode is called “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be.”

While it may sound like it’s missing a word at the end to some, diehard fans of the series will notice it’s an incredible throwback to the season one finale when Rick and the rest of the survivors were trying to escape the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the episode, Rick and his group head to the CDC hoping to find a cure for the zombie outbreak. Dr. Jenner has all but given up on a cure, telling them its hopeless. Instead, he locks them inside in an attempt to kill them all.

Rick convinces Jenner to let them go to survive as long as they can on their own terms and to have a choice in the way they eventually die. When Jenner let’s them go, Rick thanks him saying he’s grateful. Jenner tells Rick that, “the day will come when you won’t be.”

AMC Rick may not have fully understood that line now, but he most certainly does now.

It took several seasons, but it looks like that day may have finally come.

In the season six finale, Rick and a good majority of his surviving group were lined up in front of Negan, the leader of an opposing group of survivors. Negan chose to brutally murder one of the crew in front of everyone else in retalliation for killing a bunch of his men throughout the season.

Redditor The Didact118 combined scenes from seasons one and season six into one comprehensive GIF to show how the series has come full circle. It’s fantastic.

“The Walking Dead” will return to AMC October 23 at 9 p.m.

