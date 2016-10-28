9 behind-the-scenes photos from the making of 'The Walking Dead' season 7 premiere

Warning: There are spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen “The Walking Dead.”

The season seven premiere of “The Walking Dead” was quite heavy. In addition to two deaths, viewers received a nausea-inducing scene between Carl, Rick, and everyone’s new favourite man to hate, Negan.

Scroll down to see what went into creating the season seven premiere.

Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick, and episode director Greg Nicotero discuss Rick's RV scene with Negan. It looks like Lincoln's a fan of Beats headphones. Gene Page/AMC Here's the scope of that RV scene between Negan, Rick, and the many walkers out in the open. Gene Page/AMC The fog created for the set was so thick you can barely make out Nicotero giving cues to a walker here. Gene Page/AMC Nicotero can be seen prepping with a lot of the actors before shooting. Here is with Carl (Chandler Riggs) who ends up having a big moment with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the premiere. Gene Page/AMC Here's Michael Cudlitz getting ready to take one for Rick's team. Gene Page/AMC Jeffrey Dean Morgan with showrunner Scott Gimple looks like he hasn't even gotten his hands bloody yet. Gene Page/AMC All the major players -- Daryl (Norman Reedus), Rick (Andrew Lincoln), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) -- are ready to go. Gene Page/AMC It didn't stay that way for long. Here's the aftermath of Abraham's death. Gene Page/AMC Look real close and you'll be able to see that there's more than one bat waiting for Negan on set. Gene Page/AMC

