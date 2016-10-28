9 behind-the-scenes photos from the making of 'The Walking Dead' season 7 premiere

Warning: There are spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen “The Walking Dead.”
The season seven premiere of “The Walking Dead” was quite heavy. In addition to two deaths, viewers received a nausea-inducing scene between Carl, Rick, and everyone’s new favourite man to hate, Negan.
Scroll down to see what went into creating the season seven premiere.
Andrew Lincoln, who plays Rick, and episode director Greg Nicotero discuss Rick's RV scene with Negan. It looks like Lincoln's a fan of Beats headphones.
Gene Page/AMC
The fog created for the set was so thick you can barely make out Nicotero giving cues to a walker here.
Nicotero can be seen prepping with a lot of the actors before shooting. Here is with Carl (Chandler Riggs) who ends up having a big moment with Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) in the premiere.
Jeffrey Dean Morgan with showrunner Scott Gimple looks like he hasn't even gotten his hands bloody yet.
All the major players -- Daryl (Norman Reedus), Rick (Andrew Lincoln), and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) -- are ready to go.
