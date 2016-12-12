'The Walking Dead' will be back in February -- here's the preview for when it returns

After a brutal mid-season finale, AMC released the first teaser for the next eight episodes of “The Walking Dead.” If you’ve been tired of Rick bowing down to Negan and the Saviors, it looks like the tables may start to turn as he begins rallying together the other communities including the Hilltop and the Kingdom.

Yes! It looks like Rick is heading to the Kingdom where he’ll be reunited with Morgan and Carol and introduced to King Ezekiel. We’re just waiting for Rick to meet Shiva. How can you lose when you have a tiger on your side?

“The Walking Dead” will return to AMC February 12.

Check out the trailer for the second half of season seven below.

