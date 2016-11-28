Here's the preview for next week's episode of 'The Walking Dead'

Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” was centered around Tara finding a new community of women living together in the apocalypse, but next week will show us more of Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Jesus, and Negan.

AMC released two teasers for next week’s episode. If you felt like episode six was a bit slow, next week should be pretty good.

Episode seven of season seven is called “Sing Me a Song.” If you’re a fan of the comic series, you’re probably excited for what that title refers to. We’re expecting some great scenes to come between Negan and Carl next episode.

Check out a teaser with Rick, Daryl, Negan and more below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Check out another quick tease with Michonne below. After finding Alexandria’s burned mattresses on the road in the last episode, it looks like she’s not in a good mood and is out for some Saviour blood.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

