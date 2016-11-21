Here's the preview for next week's episode of 'The Walking Dead'

Warning: There are spoilers below for “The Walking Dead.”

The end of Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” left many fans excited for next week.

Carl was shown hitching a ride to Negan’s encampment, the Sanctuary. The scene is straight out of the comics, but on the show, it looks like Carl won’t be heading there alone. The Hilltop’s Jesus is going there with him to scout out the Sanctuary’s location.

Will they end up being spotted and taken captive as well? We’ll have to wait until next week to know for sure. Along with a return to the Sanctuary, it looks like next week will be a huge episode where we’ll see more of Rick, Daryl, Carol, and also Tara who is supposed to be running into a new group of characters.

Check out the preview below:

