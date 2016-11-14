Here's the preview for next week's episode of 'The Walking Dead'

Though Rick and his crew led Negan to believe Maggie’s long gone on Sunday’s episode, we know that isn’t the case. The fifth episode of the season will center around Maggie and Sasha who headed to the Hilltop community at the end of the season seven premiere.

We’ll also see more of Jesus, the Hilltop’s resident ninja, along with a visit from some of Negan’s saviors.

It also looks like the show will be changing things up from the comics by having Carl sneak out of Alexandria to head to the Hilltop with Enid.

Check out the first teaser for the episode below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A second teaser, featuring Carl and Michonne, was also released:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

NOW WATCH: This amputee thinks of the coolest Halloween costumes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.