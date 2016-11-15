13 details you may have missed on Sunday's 90-minute episode of 'The Walking Dead'

AMC

We get to see Andrea practice her shooting skills in season two, episode five.

Michonne has started taking on Andrea's role in the television series since the character was killed off in season three.

In the comics, Andrea eventually became a prolific sniper. She became an asset to the survivors by being a lookout and taking out anyone who may pose a danger to them. Andrea also takes on a romantic relationship with Rick in the comics and becomes a mother figure to Carl.

We've slowly seen Michonne fill Andrea's shoes. Last season, Rick and Michonne finally started a romantic relationship, something which showrunner Scott Gimple has had in mind for years. On Sunday's episode, we saw Michonne try her luck with the rifle only to find out she's more skilled with a katana.

This may not be the last we see of her with a rifle, but now that Rick handed over all of their weapons to Negan it may be some time before we see her using one again.