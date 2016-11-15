13 details you may have missed on Sunday's 90-minute episode of 'The Walking Dead'

Warning: There are spoilers ahead.

Negan and a group of his Saviors visited Alexandria on Sunday’s 90-minute episode of “The Walking Dead.”

While much of the episode pulled straight from the comics — which we’ll break down in another post — there were many callbacks to the series going all the way back to season two.

Keep reading to see what you may have missed on Sunday’s episode.

Michonne gives a quick look at the nails on the wall at the episode's start.

When the group first arrived at Alexandria, Michonne hammered the nails into the wall and displayed her katana across them in hopes her sword-wielding days were through.

It was a nice, naive dream for a short time. Michonne took the katana off the wall several episodes later after it was used by one of the Alexandrians to kill another.

Michonne started practicing with a rifle on Sunday night's episode.

In the comics, it's Andrea who gets handy with a rifle, not Michonne.

We get to see Andrea practice her shooting skills in season two, episode five.

Michonne has started taking on Andrea's role in the television series since the character was killed off in season three.

In the comics, Andrea eventually became a prolific sniper. She became an asset to the survivors by being a lookout and taking out anyone who may pose a danger to them. Andrea also takes on a romantic relationship with Rick in the comics and becomes a mother figure to Carl.

We've slowly seen Michonne fill Andrea's shoes. Last season, Rick and Michonne finally started a romantic relationship, something which showrunner Scott Gimple has had in mind for years. On Sunday's episode, we saw Michonne try her luck with the rifle only to find out she's more skilled with a katana.

This may not be the last we see of her with a rifle, but now that Rick handed over all of their weapons to Negan it may be some time before we see her using one again.

Michonne accidentally kills a deer with her blind rifle rage.

Another time we saw a deer being hunted was when Carl was accidentally shot in season two.

Carl's injury brought Rick and the survivors at the time to Hershel's farm. How things have changed.

When Negan approaches the gate to Alexandria he sings out the first four notes of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony.

If you don't remember, you can listen to it here.

'The Walking Dead' aftershow 'Talking Dead' pointed out the four notes he sings from it are meant to fittingly signify 'fate knocking at the door.'

A lot of Sunday night's episode was straight from the comics. Negan showed up to Alexandria referring to its inhabitants as little pigs.

It's exactly how he showed up at Alexandria in issue #103.

And that moment when Negan hands over his beloved bat Lucille to Rick?

Yup. That's straight out of the comics too.

How closely did you look at that orange soda can Negan was drinking from?

It's the same soda Denise found while on a run with Daryl last season before being killed by Dwight.

Denise found one orange soda in a cooler full of sodas last season.

It was revealed on 'The Walking Dead' aftershow 'Talking Dead' Negan purposefully drank an orange cola, according to co-executive producer Denise Huth.

Negan's men hand him a recording of Rick on a video camera.

It's a tape from an interview with Alexandria's old leader Deanna when he first entered the community.

Dwight asks Rosita to go and get him Daryl's motorcycle.

It's part of Dwight's quest to becoming Daryl's number one groupie.

Rosita, Glenn, and Michonne were with Daryl when he went back to the woods to hunt Dwight down for killing Denise.

Michonne is the one who spots Daryl's bike under a pile of leaves in season six, episode 15.

Unfortunately, Dwight and some of the Saviors ended up finding them first.

Enid asks for some green balloons back from one of the Saviors.

She found them when she was with Glenn in season six, episode seven. The two used them to let Rick and the crew know they were alive.

Enid originally grabbed the balloons to distract the walkers.

Rick tells Michonne that despite Judith not being his child that he still sees her and loves her as his so he can protect her with his wife Lori gone.

He doesn't know it, but his words echo his late wife Lori's words to Shane after he learned she was pregnant in season two, episode seven.

Lori tells Shane that 'even if it's yours, it's not going to be yours. It's never going to be yours.'

Near the episode's end, Michonne spots something burning in the woods.

It's the pile of mattresses the Saviors took from Alexandria earlier in the episode.

Negan tells Rick he's a reasonable guy as long they cooperate, but it appears as if he simply has Rick wrapped around his pinky.

While Michonne tells Rick that she's going to try and play by Negan's rules, something tells us that that's not going to work for long.

Rosita asks Eugene to make her a bullet for the gun she found at the episode's very end.

Eugene brought up the idea of manufacturing bullets in season six while he was with Abraham, Denise, and Daryl.

Eugene found a place away from Alexandria where he could make bullets on his own. He thought it may be a good idea since the Alexandria crew had a limited amount and the Hilltop group didn't have any ammo.

