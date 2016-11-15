13 details you may have missed on Sunday's 90-minute episode of 'The Walking Dead'

Warning: There are spoilers ahead.
Negan and a group of his Saviors visited Alexandria on Sunday’s 90-minute episode of “The Walking Dead.”
While much of the episode pulled straight from the comics — which we’ll break down in another post — there were many callbacks to the series going all the way back to season two.
Keep reading to see what you may have missed on Sunday’s episode.
When the group first arrived at Alexandria, Michonne hammered the nails into the wall and displayed her katana across them in hopes her sword-wielding days were through.
It was a nice, naive dream for a short time. Michonne took the katana off the wall several episodes later after it was used by one of the Alexandrians to kill another.
Michonne has started taking on Andrea's role in the television series since the character was killed off in season three.
In the comics, Andrea eventually became a prolific sniper. She became an asset to the survivors by being a lookout and taking out anyone who may pose a danger to them. Andrea also takes on a romantic relationship with Rick in the comics and becomes a mother figure to Carl.
We've slowly seen Michonne fill Andrea's shoes. Last season, Rick and Michonne finally started a romantic relationship, something which showrunner Scott Gimple has had in mind for years. On Sunday's episode, we saw Michonne try her luck with the rifle only to find out she's more skilled with a katana.
This may not be the last we see of her with a rifle, but now that Rick handed over all of their weapons to Negan it may be some time before we see her using one again.
Carl's injury brought Rick and the survivors at the time to Hershel's farm. How things have changed.
When Negan approaches the gate to Alexandria he sings out the first four notes of Beethoven's Fifth Symphony.
'The Walking Dead' aftershow 'Talking Dead' pointed out the four notes he sings from it are meant to fittingly signify 'fate knocking at the door.'
A lot of Sunday night's episode was straight from the comics. Negan showed up to Alexandria referring to its inhabitants as little pigs.
It's the same soda Denise found while on a run with Daryl last season before being killed by Dwight.
Denise found one orange soda in a cooler full of sodas last season.
It was revealed on 'The Walking Dead' aftershow 'Talking Dead' Negan purposefully drank an orange cola, according to co-executive producer Denise Huth.
It's a tape from an interview with Alexandria's old leader Deanna when he first entered the community.
Rosita, Glenn, and Michonne were with Daryl when he went back to the woods to hunt Dwight down for killing Denise.
Unfortunately, Dwight and some of the Saviors ended up finding them first.
She found them when she was with Glenn in season six, episode seven. The two used them to let Rick and the crew know they were alive.
Enid originally grabbed the balloons to distract the walkers.
Rick tells Michonne that despite Judith not being his child that he still sees her and loves her as his so he can protect her with his wife Lori gone.
He doesn't know it, but his words echo his late wife Lori's words to Shane after he learned she was pregnant in season two, episode seven.
Lori tells Shane that 'even if it's yours, it's not going to be yours. It's never going to be yours.'
Negan tells Rick he's a reasonable guy as long they cooperate, but it appears as if he simply has Rick wrapped around his pinky.
While Michonne tells Rick that she's going to try and play by Negan's rules, something tells us that that's not going to work for long.
Eugene brought up the idea of manufacturing bullets in season six while he was with Abraham, Denise, and Daryl.
Eugene found a place away from Alexandria where he could make bullets on his own. He thought it may be a good idea since the Alexandria crew had a limited amount and the Hilltop group didn't have any ammo.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.