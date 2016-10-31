Here's the preview for next week's episode of 'The Walking Dead'

If Sunday’s “The Walking Dead” left you hoping for a bit more of the aftermath from the season seven premiere, you may want to watch the preview for next week.

AMC has released not one, but two previews for next Sunday’s episode and it looks like it will focus a lot more on the Saviors’ encampment, The Sanctuary.

Not only will we see more of Dwight (Austin Amelio), but we’ll also see more of Daryl (Norman Reedus) and learn what life is like for him with the Saviors. It’s not looking great.

First, check out the preview for next week below:

Then check out a brief teaser for a scene with Dwight at the Sanctuary:

