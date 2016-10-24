Here's the preview for next week's episode of 'The Walking Dead' teasing a new big character

AMC New best friends.

You may still be reeling over Sunday’s season seven premiere of “The Walking Dead,” but AMC has already released a sneak peek at next week’s episode.

If the premiere was a bit heavy for you, it looks like we’re in for a change of pace in episode two. The teaser shows Morgan and Carol inside a new settlement we haven’t seen yet called the Kingdom. Morgan hints that it’s ruled by a man who refers to himself as King Ezekiel who “does his own thing.”

Carol’s not sure what that means, but we’re pretty sure it has something to do with Ezekiel’s pet tiger named Shiva who will be on the show this season.

