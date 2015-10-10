'The Walking Dead' creator Robert Kirkman says season 6 will be the 'most intense yet"

“The Walking Dead” held a massive fan premiere for season six at Madison Square Garden in New York City Friday evening.

While debuting the premiere episode, series creator Robert Kirkman addressed the packed crowd about what they can expect from season six, which kicks off Sunday.

“This is only the beginning of the most intense season,” assured Kirkman before reminding the crowd, as he usually does, that any character on the series can be killed off at any time.

“No one is safe,” Kirkman warned.

You can bet the crowd wasn’t happy to hear that.

“Who’s your favourite? They will go first!” Kirkman said.

The season six premiere will premiere on AMC 9 p.m. Sunday.

You can read our spoiler-free review of the new episode here.

