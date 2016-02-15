'The Walking Dead' just recreated a huge scene from the comics (SPOILERS)

Warning: There are massive spoilers ahead if you’re not caught up with “The Walking Dead.”

They finally did it!

After months of teasing, “The Walking Dead” finally recreated one of the most iconic moments from the comics in an episode just aired in the US.

If you’re a fan of the graphic novels, you probably saw this coming.

Last chance to head back before spoilers!

The mid-season premiere was a big tribute to issue #83 of the graphic series.

When we last saw the pack, Rick was leading his new (almost) girlfriend Jessie, her sons Sam and Ron, Carl, Michonne and more through a horde of zombies. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t go over as smoothly as planned.

Not only do we see Jessie and her son get devoured by a few walkers, but we then see Rick have to use his hatchet to chop off Jessie’s hand and set his son Carl free from her grasp.

Here’s how it looked in the comics:

Yeah, it’s a heavy episode, and it didn’t stop there.

In a moment long-time fans have been waiting for, Carl gets shot by a rogue bullet that takes out his right eye. The audience doesn’t realise it at first when they hear the gunshot.

It’s not until Carl slowly turns to face the camera and calls out to his father that viewers see the damaged eye socket.

The scene directly mirrors the reveal in issue #83 of the comics.

Skybound/Image Comics The only difference here is that Carl’s injury in the show stays

The only major difference in the show versus the comics was the character who ended up taking out Carl’s eye.

In the comics, it was the then-leader of Alexandria named Douglas.

In the show, it was Jessie’s son, Ron, who has had his eye on gunning down Carl for a while.

The scene may have come as a bit of a surprise even to the biggest fans because the series doesn’t always do a straight adaptation of the comics. (We still haven’t seen Rick lose his hand.) But as episode 9 director Greg Nicotero told Tech Insider before the season return, it sounds like there was never a question of whether or not they were going to have Carl lose his eye.

This is one of those moments that’s tough to skip over because of its importance in the comic series. As fans will know, Carl’s wound is vital in his future relationship with upcoming villain Negan, something which Nicotero pointed out.

“In the future, you know, Carl reveals, in the comic book, his wound to Negan and Negan and Carl sort of generate this weird friendship because Negan looks at him like, ‘Damn. You’ve been through a lot and you’re still here, kid,'” said Nicotero.

Before you freak out, Nicotero made it clear he was speaking strictly about the graphic novel.

Naturally, fans are freaking out about the reveal.

CARL NO WHAT THE FUCK, NONONONONONONONONONONONO! #TheWalkingDead

— NaS Vey (@NaS_Vey) February 15, 2016

DUDE WTF WTF WTF WTF WTF #TheWalkingDead

— Amanda (@AmandaMPiper) February 15, 2016

Omg, Carl! The comics are catching up! Omg. Too much happened to fit into one tweet! OMG! #TheWalkingDead#TheWalkingDeadMidSeasonPremiere

— TWD Support Group (@TWDSupportGroup) February 15, 2016





NO NO NO I’M CRYING ???????????? #TheWalkingDead

— Nicole Hayley (@NicoleHayley_) February 15, 2016

EYE can’t believe that happened to Carl #TheWalkingDead

— Leonte Garza (@LeonteGarza) February 15, 2016





Many called it.

HIS EYE ! THE COMICS Jkdkajdkajdksjd I KNEW IT WAS GONNA HAPPEN TODAY ! #TheWalkingDead

— ѕєℓιиα ωнιтєѕι∂єѕ®© (@ShawnsWetDream) February 15, 2016

I KNEW CARL WAS GONNA LOOSE AN EYE BC THAYS WHAT HAPPENS IN THE COMICS BUT JESUS CHRIST #TheWalkingDead

— mayo neilson (@_mianelson) February 15, 2016

Let the record show, I totally saw that whole Carl thing coming. I called it. #thewalkingdead #carlvoyant #byecarl

— Morgan Gilbert Lytle (@moe764) February 15, 2016

I’ve been waiting for carl to lose his eye for about two seasons now… #TheWalkingDead Welp, the walking dead fans called this one.

— GERDINE ♡ (@Twitted__OnEm) February 15, 2016

Were you surprised by the big reveal on Sunday’s mid-season premiere?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.