New 'Walking Dead' Poster Hints At A Very Grim Season 5 Story Line

AMC A new banner poster for ‘The Walking Dead’ season 5 shows off the gang chained up.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead if you do not read “The Walking Dead” comic.

AMC released the first poster for “The Walking Dead” season 5 Tuesday and it looks like we finally have confirmation on where the new season will be heading.

First, let’s take a look at the poster.

It shows Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) out of the railroad car he was left in at the end of season 4 (we knew that couldn’t keep him locked up for long) and ready to go on the attack.

If you don’t read the comics, you probably don’t want to read anymore.

What’s telling here are the words, “Hunt or be Hunted,” offering up a HUGE hint at what’s in store in the new season.

One of the most popular story lines from the comics which occurs pretty early on is called, “Fear the Hunters.”

The five-part comic follows a group of survivors, aptly named “the hunters,” who have turned to cannibalism. (With resources running low in the aftermath of the apocalypse you have to imagine someone has resorted to hunting the undead.)

Ever since the introduction of Terminus, a supposed safe haven for survivors, popped up in season 4 of the series, fans have been quick to speculate that this place is merely a trap for Rick and his crew and that the Terminus clan are actually a version of the comic’s hunters.

Gene Page/AMC Promoted as a shelter for apocalypse survivors, Terminus turns out to be a trap that Rick and his group fall prey to at the end of season 4.

This wouldn’t a surprise since cannibalism has touched upon in every realm of “The Walking Dead” except for the TV series. A version of the hunter family also appears in season one of “The Walking Dead” video game by Telltale Games.

“The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman recently told Entertainment Weekly that season 5 will follow a story line from the comics very closely.

“There’s a very popular, familiar story line in the comic books that happened immediately following the exodus of the prison, and it is entirely possible that we will be touching in some way on that very popular story line,” said Kirkman.

That Hunter storyline is the only big glaring omission from the comics so far the series has skipped over.

If you’ve been watching the show closely, there have been a few hints that the group who has taken Rick and his gang hostage are feasting on more than woodland critters.

At the end of season 4, we see Rick, Michonne, and the gang running through Terminus. In that time, they pass through that creepy candlelight vigil to the deceased. Could it be to those who have given their lives at Terminus?

Gene Page / AMC Rick and the gang happen upon a candlelight vigil to the dead while running through Terminus for their lives.

In one of the newest teasers for the show’s return, we see what looks like a person strapped to a table while another man hovers above him doing … something. It doesn’t look pretty.

The most telling hint though may come from an image AMC released at the end of season four and since is nowhere to be found on the network’s press site. Here we see Rick and Michonne going up against chained zombies while walking through what look like piles of human remains at Terminus. We first mentioned this image when showing off some behind-the-scenes images to close out the season.

Kirkman has reiterated to EW that the majority of viewers’ questions will be answered by minute two or three of the season premiere. Of course, it will also open up a series of further questions to ponder.

The new season of “The Walking Dead” premieres October 12 on AMC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.