Here's The First Photo For 'The Walking Dead' Season 5

AMC released the first image for season five of “The Walking Dead,” featuring main star Andrew Lincoln.

At the end of last season, Rick (Lincoln) and the gang were reunited; however, they were locked away in a train car. It looks like they will be escaping.

The season four finale was watched by 15.7 million viewers, the highest number for any finale yet. The next season is expected to debut this fall.

Check out the photo below:

