Why 'The Walking Dead' had a shocking twist Sunday

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead if you haven’t seen the latest episode of “The Walking Dead.”

“The Walking Dead” returned from its winter hiatus with an unexpected surprise for fans.

For the second time in two episodes, the AMC hit series has killed off a major character, showing that no one on “The Walking Dead’ is safe.

Final chance to head back before spoilers.

On Sunday night’s episode, Chad Coleman’s character Tyreese gets caught off guard and is bit by a zombie walker in the arm.

No big deal. As long as his arm is taken off in time, he should have a good chance at survival. After all, it’s something we’ve seen occur numerous times on the series in the past.

However, things didn’t go so smoothly this time as Tyreese’s condition slowly deteriorated throughout the episode with callbacks to some of a few fan favourites returning from the grave briefly to welcome Tyreese into the light.

Tyreese’s death was a big surprise, considering “The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman has said he always saw “The Wire” actor as someone he envisioned playing Tyreese. Kirkman told Business Insider back in October at New York Comic Con “The Walking Dead” team sought him out for the role.

His death on the show comes one episode after Emily Kinney’s Beth Greene was shocking killed off in the season 5 midseason finale last fall.

Coleman first joined “The Walking Dead” back in season three, and was one of many fellow actors from HBO’s “The Wire” to join the series.

With a growing cast of characters on the series, and more newcomers expected in the latter half of season five, it shouldn’t be too much of a shock that we’ll have to lose some of the major cast members, but this certainly came out of left field for fans.

Executive producer Greg Nicotero explained to Variety why this was the right time to say goodbye to Coleman’s character:

Why Tyreese and why now?

Tyreese has had a great story, he’s been on a great journey. Ever since the beginning of season four we’ve noticed that Tyreese was struggling. He’s standing at the fence talking to his girlfriend and he says, “Listen I don’t like killing (walkers) at the fence any more.” He goes out and the helicopter falls through the Big Spot roof and he comes back and says, “I don’t like killing them in here either.” He’s clearly having some issues. Then his girlfriend is murdered and her body’s burned up, and two little girls die. So Tyreese’s real reason for pushing so hard to survive was for the baby, for Judith. Now that he’s reunited with Rick… I think it’s a world where he’s having a hard time accepting that he would want to live there.

In addition, showrunner Scott M. Gimple told The Hollywood Reporter Tyreese’s death “just seemed to be what the story dictated.“

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.