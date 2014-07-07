The First Footage From 'The Walking Dead' Season 5 Is Filled With Zombies

AMC debuted the first footage from the next season of “The Walking Dead” Sunday night on a one-hour special of “The Talking Dead” teasing the show’s return this fall.

There’s not much to see, but we get our first look at Carol (Melissa McBride), Tyreese (Chad Coleman), and baby Judith fleeing from a horde of zombies.

Expect more later this month when the first trailer for season 5 will premiere July 25 at San Diego Comic Con.

