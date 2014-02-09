Everything You Need To Know Before 'The Walking Dead' Returns Sunday

Gene Page/AMC The season 4 hiatus didn’t end on a high note for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his son Carl (Chandler Riggs).

Season 4 of “The Walking Dead” continues on AMC Sunday night.

A record 16.1 million tuned in for the season premiere in October 2012 to make it the most-watched drama in basic cable history.

If you’re a fan of the comics, you know where the show’s heading, and it should be great. In case you need a refresher before Sunday, we have you covered.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.