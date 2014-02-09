Everything You Need To Know Before 'The Walking Dead' Returns Sunday

Season 4 of “The Walking Dead” continues on AMC Sunday night.
A record 16.1 million tuned in for the season premiere in October 2012 to make it the most-watched drama in basic cable history.
If you’re a fan of the comics, you know where the show’s heading, and it should be great. In case you need a refresher before Sunday, we have you covered.
Warning: There are spoilers ahead!
Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and a large group of survivors have been taking refuge in a prison since season 3.
Since there aren't many safe places left in the zombie apocalypse, The Governor (David Morrissey) returned with a new group to take over the prison ... with a tank.
As leverage, The Governor took two of Rick's team hostage, Hershel (Scott Wilson) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).
- We have no idea whether or not Rick's newborn daughter Judith is alive or dead.
- Carol's still wandering around somewhere, possibly with a vehicle.
- Tyrese took off with the two tough little girls, Lizzie and Mika, Carol looked over last season. They may have Judith with them.
- Michael Cudlitz ('Southland') will be joining the cast as comic favourite Abraham.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.