Everything You Need To Know Before 'The Walking Dead' Returns Sunday

Kirsten Acuna
Rick carl the walking deadGene Page/AMCThe season 4 hiatus didn’t end on a high note for Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and his son Carl (Chandler Riggs).

Season 4 of “The Walking Dead” continues on AMC Sunday night.

A record 16.1 million tuned in for the season premiere in October 2012 to make it the most-watched drama in basic cable history.

If you’re a fan of the comics, you know where the show’s heading, and it should be great. In case you need a refresher before Sunday, we have you covered.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead!

Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and a large group of survivors have been taking refuge in a prison since season 3.

Since there aren't many safe places left in the zombie apocalypse, The Governor (David Morrissey) returned with a new group to take over the prison ... with a tank.

As leverage, The Governor took two of Rick's team hostage, Hershel (Scott Wilson) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).

Negotiations didn't go over so well.

In a twist from the comics many didn't see coming, the Governor killed off Hershel.

This led to all out war between the prison crew and the Governor's rag-tag group.

The Governor didn't make it out alive.

With the prison left in ruins ...

... and overrun by zombies ...

... the group set off on their own. Now, everyone is entirely separated and unaware of who's alive.

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) is with Sasha (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Bob (Lawrence Gilliard Jr.).

Glenn's (Steven Yeun) on a bus to nowhere with a bunch of other survivors.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) may or may not be with Beth (Emily Kinney).

And Rick and Carl (Chandler Riggs) are on the road by themselves.

It looks like Rick's in pretty bad shape physically and mentally.

That leaves Carl to take care of the both of them.

Michonne's also on her own with two zombie guard dogs by her side.

A few other things to keep in mind:

- We have no idea whether or not Rick's newborn daughter Judith is alive or dead.

- Carol's still wandering around somewhere, possibly with a vehicle.

- Tyrese took off with the two tough little girls, Lizzie and Mika, Carol looked over last season. They may have Judith with them.

- Michael Cudlitz ('Southland') will be joining the cast as comic favourite Abraham.

Now that you're caught up with 'The Walking Dead'

