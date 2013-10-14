Fans Have One Big Problem With 'The Walking Dead' Season Premiere

Kirsten Acuna
The walking dead roofAMC / YouTube

Warning: Spoilers Ahead.
If you tuned into tonight’s season 4 premiere of “The Walking Dead,” you welcomed the return of Rick, zombies, and fan-favourite Daryl, there was one moment that you either loved or that made your eyes roll.

While some of the group including Daryl, Glenn, and Michonne headed out to gather supplies from a department store, there was a slightly ridiculous moment where zombies began falling one by one through a roof.

Yep.

Apparently, the store’s ceiling was compromised after a helicopter crash landed on top weakening the structure, but somehow not penetrating the building at all.

While a lot of people loved the moment — zombie guts and gore came crashing through left and right — others took what was supposed to be a scary moment and reacted with laughter, disbelief, and even song.

Everyone’s main gripe was the most obvious: How does a helicopter crash onto the roof of a building without partially falling through? (Calling Mythbusters.)

The most obvious was referencing “The Weather Girls” 1982 song, “It’s Raining Men.”

This is the best:

Showrunner Scott Gimble told Chris Hardwick on aftershow “Talking Dead” that he even made the joke when pitching the scene: “And it’s literally raining men.”

