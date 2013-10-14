Fans Have One Big Problem With 'The Walking Dead' Season Premiere

Warning: Spoilers Ahead.

If you tuned into tonight’s season 4 premiere of “The Walking Dead,” you welcomed the return of Rick, zombies, and fan-favourite Daryl, there was one moment that you either loved or that made your eyes roll.

While some of the group including Daryl, Glenn, and Michonne headed out to gather supplies from a department store, there was a slightly ridiculous moment where zombies began falling one by one through a roof.

Yep.

Apparently, the store’s ceiling was compromised after a helicopter crash landed on top weakening the structure, but somehow not penetrating the building at all.

While a lot of people loved the moment — zombie guts and gore came crashing through left and right — others took what was supposed to be a scary moment and reacted with laughter, disbelief, and even song.

Everyone’s main gripe was the most obvious: How does a helicopter crash onto the roof of a building without partially falling through? (Calling Mythbusters.)

A helicopter doesn’t make the roof cave in, but 120 added pounds of walker does. Seriously. You’re killing me #TheWalkingDead #WalkerBomb

lmao TWD logic “@Noodles_Soucy: I like how the roof can hold a helicopter but not a walker #TheWalkingDead #ThreeQuestions“

I have to admit I started laughing so hard when they just fell through the roof #TheWalkingDead

A helicopter can crash onto the roof of that grocery store and do no damage. Yet the roof can’t support 5 walkers. #science #TheWalkingDead

How does a helicopter wreck like that and not go through the roof? #TheWalkingDead @WalkingDead_AMC

The most obvious was referencing “The Weather Girls” 1982 song, “It’s Raining Men.”

Is it bad that as zombies were falling through the roof I was singing “It’s Raining Men” in my head? #TheWalkingDead

All I could think of in the Walking Dead when all the zombies fell through the roof was “it’s raining men!” #walkingdead

The Walking Dead SPOILER!!! Patiently waiting for a mashup of “It’s Raining Men” and #TheWalkingDead on YouTube.

This is the best:

Can someone please do a spoof of “it’s raining men” in honour of tonights walking dead? #ItsRainingDead

Showrunner Scott Gimble told Chris Hardwick on aftershow “Talking Dead” that he even made the joke when pitching the scene: “And it’s literally raining men.”

