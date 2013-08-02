'The Walking Dead' Season 4 Will Feature More Zombies Than Ever Before

A few weeks ago, the first trailer for season 4 of “The Walking Dead” premiered at Comic-Con.



Now, AMC has released an inside look on set with the cast and crew.

For anyone who feels there hasn’t been enough zombie love, executive producer Gale Anne Hurd promises this season will have more walkers than ever before.

It looks like a lot of time has transpired between the end of season 3 and the start of season 4. Remember since the last time we saw Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and the gang, the crew have more additions from Woodbury.

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC October 13.

Watch the clip below:

