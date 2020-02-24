15 questions we have after 'The Walking Dead' mid-season premiere

AMC Carol makes some irrational decisions on the mid-season premiere of ‘The Walking Dead’ and now two lives are at stake.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead,” season 10, episode 9, “Squeeze.”

The mid-season premiere ended on a cliffhanger with Connie and Magna trapped in the cave.

Are they alive or dead? And what’s going on with Alpha and Negan?

Showrunner Angela Kang helps Insider break down some of the small and big questions you may have after watching the premiere.

“The Walking Dead” is back and AMC’s zombie series didn’t wait for long to get the group out of the cave. Well, most of them anyway.

By the end of the mid-season premiere, Carol, Daryl, Aaron, Kelly, and Jerry made it out of the cave they landed in during the end of November’s midseason finale. Unfortunately, Magna and Connie were trapped inside during a collapse.

Are they alive? Dead? More importantly, is Daryl’s friendship with Carol kaput? And what’s going on with Alpha and Negan? As Negan would say, things became a little “freaky deaky” during an unexpected sexual encounter between the two in the woods.

Confused? Flabbergasted? No worries. Insider is breaking down the big and small questions you may have after watching the “Walking Dead” premiere. Showrunner Angela Kang joins us to deliver some important answers to help make sense of it all.

How did no one get attacked or eaten by zombies in the cave?

Jace Downs/AMC What magical powers do those rocks have to prevent walkers from grabbing anything on them?

Let’s get this one out of the way. It was highly unbelievable that seven people crossed a series of rocks surrounded by hundreds of walkers without one person getting eaten or pulled off of a rock by the zombie herd.

Kelly fell onto the first rock face forward! How did she not have her face bit off? Carol missed the last jump completely and miraculously wasn’t pulled onto the cave floor.

Are we supposed to believe zombies can’t see well in the dark? Either way, these undead were incredibly off their game. They all really let Alpha down.

Why did we only spend one episode in the cave?

Jace Downs/AMC Kang wanted the mid-season premiere to feel like it’s own little movie.

We were surprised this wasn’t dragged out a little more.

“We really wanted to do this story in the caves and it felt like it should be kind of like its own little movie,” showrunner Angela Kang told Insider. “So it felt right to contain it to one episode. But it’s an episode where just the ramifications of everything that happened in the cave just ripple out through the season.”

“There are two people that got buried within the cave, whether alive or dead, our people don’t know. That triggers the next set of adventures for Daryl where he, on the search, is going to find some things that are unexpected,” Kang continued. “I think emotionally, for our characters, just the question of whether they’re alive or dead really has a lot of impact on them going forward.”

What is Carol doing?

AMC Carol only seems to care about revenge right now, even if it means putting others in danger.

Can we agree Carol is making some poor decisions so far on the back-half of the season? Yes, Alpha killed Carol’s adopted son, Henry, but that doesn’t mean she needs to put everyone else in danger, including herself, when she’s trying to get revenge for his death and the subsequent deaths of their friends.

Magna is the only one who doesn’t seem afraid by Carol’s status in the group to tell her how it is. It was completely reckless of her to go running after Alpha into a dark cave.

“People you care about are starting to get hurt,” Daryl told her in the cave.

Daryl seemed to get through to Carol for a brief moment, but then she stubbornly tried to blow up Alpha’s group of the undead with old dynamite. Her decision caused the cave-in which trapped Magna and Connie at the episode’s end and it nearly sent her falling to her own death as well.

Carol needs to be a team player if she wants to outsmart Alpha because she’s not doing too hot on her own.

Are Kang and the writers trying to pit Connie and Daryl and Carol and Daryl shippers against one another?

AMC The short answer is no. The end of Sunday’s episode may put sections of ‘TWD’ fandom at odds with each other.

When we finished our first watch through of the mid-season premiere, we were overcome with a giant sense of dread of how fans would react to the episode’s end.

If you know anything about “TWD” fandom, there is a subset of diehard fans who root for Connie and Daryl to pair up (Team Donnie) and there is another subset who ships Carol and Daryl to be together (Team Caryl).

Carol’s actions on Sunday’s episode inadvertently led to Connie being trapped in the cave – and perhaps killed. (Even Carol blames herself by the episode’s end for the cave-in. Those are just the facts.) It seems like the show is trying to pit some fans against each other. At the least, they have to be aware of the repercussions of making Carol responsible for trapping (or killing) Connie, right?

“We’re not trying to pit any shippers against each other,”Kang told Insider. “I think the interesting thing is everybody ships Daryl with somebody else.”

On the contrary, Kang says they have tried highlighting that the two women really like one another.

“I think we’ve always tried to portray that Connie and Carol actually really like each other, and I think that we’ve shown that Carol thinks that Connie is maybe a good person for Daryl,” said Kang. “There’s no, certainly amongst the characters, there’s no sort of animosity, which adds to the sense of shame and pain and guilt, and everything for Carol, because it’s somebody that she knew was important to Daryl regardless of whether he is comfortable saying anything about it, or whether he’s aware, or whatever it is,” she continued. “[Daryl and Connie], at the very least, have a friendship that matters.”

Kang pointed out that it’s not just Daryl and Connie’s sister Kelly who are upset by the cave-in. Carol’s also beside herself.

“Carol, she really likes Connie too,” said Kang. “It’s very painful for her to think that any harm might have befallen Connie as a result of her actions.”

Are Connie and Magna dead or just trapped in the cave? What’s going on?

Gene Page/AMC Are Connie and Magna goners? Will Magna ever get to reconcile with Yumiko?

“I don’t want to get into a spoiler for it. So you’re right. I can’t really answer it, but I’ll say that we will get a definitive answer at some point on both of them,” said Kang.

Our take: If we don’t see bodies, there’s always a chance someone’s alive. Plus, Daryl said at the episode’s end that there were multiple ways into the cave.

Fair enough, Kang. But is the “Walking Dead” about to pull another Glenn on us?

Gene Page/AMC You remember dumpstergate, right?

By that, we mean, are we going to wait weeks on end to learn Connie and Magna’s fate?

Back on season six, episode three, Glenn appeared to be devoured by walkers in an alley. Four episodes later, we learned that wasn’t the case at all. He miraculously pulled himself under a dumpster. The problem was when the reveal came, it wasn’t much of a reveal. Super sleuths online had already figured out that Glenn was most likely alive by freeze-framing the episode. Ultimately, the reveal wasn’t as satisfying as it was intended to be.

With that in mind, are we rewinding the clock back to 2015 for Connie and Magna? Probably, in some capacity.

“There is some waiting, but I think the story goes pretty fast. So yeah, we’ll answer those questions in due time,” said Kang of whether or not we’ll have to wait multiple episodes for a resolution to Connie and Magna’s story.

The good news (maybe it’s good news), is that “TWD” didn’t leave around a bunch of clues for fans to pour over for weeks on end that tell us something about Connie and Magna’s mystery fates.

Did Lauren Ridloff’s role in Marvel’s upcoming “The Eternals” movie play any role in why she was trapped in the cave?

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney, Marvel The cave trap seemed a convenient way to make her character disappear for a while on screen.

Ridloff is starring as superhero Makkari in Disney and Marvel’s “The Eternals” this November.

When asked whether or not they had to find a creative way to write around that while she filmed, Kang said that was an “apt observation.”

“Yeah, there is some aspect of that that is true,” said Kang about the decision to have Connie as part of the cave-in. “But I think for the story, it’s actually worked out really beautifully. So I think there’s some really interesting stuff that came out of it for both Carol and Daryl, and she’s a character that I think is leading with emotion for both of them. So sometimes those things that you have to do to help out a beloved actor also work out in your favour.”

Did we honestly think Daryl was in danger?

AMC Daryl, Aaron, and Kelly were all shown outside the cave in teasers for the back-half of the season before it was revealed they made it out of the cave alive.

Carol, too. With Andrew Lincoln off of the “Walking Dead,” and Danai Gurira soon to leave, they’re two of the series’ largest remaining assets.

There’s a reason Daryl was the first one out of the cave and leading everyone to safety. He’s now the bonafide leader of this show.

It wasn’t a big surprise that Daryl survived along with Aaron and Kelly. Trailers for the remaining episodes already teased footage of the three of them outside of the cave to take some steam out of the mid-season premiere.

Whose side is Gamma really on?

Gene Page/AMC Gamma appears to be playing both sides.

At this point, it seems safe to say that Gamma is leaning towards leaving Alpha’s group for Aaron’s community.

When she’s told to check on a Whisperer border, she seemingly bails. It seems likely that Gamma’s starting to see through Alpha’s manipulations and wants to see her nephew.

Is Jerry really OK? That shoe was looking pretty bloody.

Chuck Zlotnick/AMC, AMC Was the shoe bit through?

“They got my feet! They’re biting my feet!”

Those aren’t words you want to hear on “TWD.” When Jerry (Cooper Andrews) was stuck in the small section of the cave, we thought the fan-favourite was done for, especially since the walkers were biting into his shoes.

But when he was miraculously saved by Daryl and Aaron, Kelly and Connie gave Jerry a clean bill of health.

“It’s OK. They didn’t bite through,” said Kelly.

That shoe was looking awfully bloody. We were ready for someone to have to amputate. Only time will tell.

On “Talking Dead,” Andrews said he thought it was all over for him as well.

“I thought… this is it,” said Andrews. “All right, well at least my body will be a nice clog so they [the walkers] won’t get through me.”

That wasn’t the only time he thought he may be killed off in the episode. He also thought the rafter in the cave may give in and fall on top of him. He thought it would have been a fitting way to go out.

“This is how I go and this is awesome because Jerry’s a protector. I don’t like to think of him as a fighter,” said Andrews if that was the way he was going to die on the mid-season premiere. “I like to think I really thought he was going. It scared me a lot.”

Why has no one thought to use a walker arm as a torch before?

AMC Daryl has a match lit here, but on Sunday’s mid-season premiere, he’s walking around with a walker’s arm for a decent portion of the episode.

Props to Daryl for this quick thinking. When heading deeper into the caves, he asks Jerry to hand him a severed zombie arm. Daryl then lights it up and uses the arm to guide the way through the cave’s vast network of tunnels.

Maybe it’s really never been needed, but with batteries scarce for flashlights it seems like a bit of a surprise to just be seeing zombie appendages used as torches.

What is going on with that Negan and Alpha sex scene?

AMC Negan thinks he’s about to be killed. He couldn’t be more wrong in the strangest moment of the mid-season premiere.

“We had to try and pay tribute to the comic,” said Kang of the flirtation between Negan and Alpha in the comics. “We wanted to show this relationship with them amping up, and we thought, ‘Oh hey, wouldn’t it be great if they have sex, but how do we get there?'”

On the show, Negan delivers his suspicions about Gamma’s loyalty to Alpha. When it appears he’s correct, Alpha rewards him with sex in the woods, something she thinks he’d be into. It seems she’s right.

“My writer, David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick, came up with a really great way to get to it quickly, which is that it’s very, there’s no romance to it, really. [Alpha’s] just like, ‘You did this thing for me, your craft, I’m animalistic, let’s do this thing,'” added Kang. “I think it came from a problem-solving point of view, but I think creatively it really works for these characters.”

Was that moment between Alpha and Negan consensual?

AMC Alpha took Negan out to the woods. He believed he was about to be killed. That wasn’t what happened at all.

Yes, according to Kang.

“I think it’s a fully consensual moment between the two,” said Kang. “And I would just say let’s see what happens with Negan and Alpha, and how this all plays out, because Negan, he’s a complex character, and so is Alpha. So there’s just more to come.”

Was Jeffrey Dean Morgan really naked on the show?

AMC Norman Reedus said Morgan was wearing ballet bottoms.

According to his best friend Norman Reedus, no.

“I’ve been butt naked on this show several times in front of everybody,” Reedus told Entertainment Weekly of Morgan. “He ends up wearing this like flesh coloured ballerina bottoms and these ballet bottoms! And not only that, then he’s got like a beige coloured diaper on top of that. You can’t see anything!”

Some of the cave episode is pretty dark. Do they consider that when filming the episodes?

Chuck Zlotnick/AMC Kang says they have received occasional complaints over the years about darkness on the show.

Kang says this is also a yes.

“We do consider darkness when we go through lighting onset or the final colour process on the episode before it airs,” wrote Kang via email after our phone conversation. “Our DP [director of photography] conducted camera tests on the caves and our post-production team (in conjunction with the DP) created test looks for the final colour/darkness levels.”

“I reviewed both and hope/believe we came to a good balance of darkness and visibility,” added Kang, noting they have gotten feedback from viewers about episodes. “We have received occasional complaints throughout the years that certain scenes are too dark for some people, but I swear we’re not trying to make anything too dark to enjoy!”

