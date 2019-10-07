12 details you may have missed on 'The Walking Dead' season 10 premiere

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC That kid watching Negan on the season 10 premiere of ‘The Walking Dead’ shares a name with an important comic-book character.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead” season 10 premiere, “Lines We Cross.”

“The Walking Dead” kicked off its 10th season with a huge fire as a satellite crashed from space and set aflame to the forest.

While you may have been worried about the fire or were focused on reunions between Daryl and Carol and Connie and Daryl, Insider rounded up some of the finer details you may have missed while watching the episode.

From Carol taking over one of Michonne’s storylines from the comic to a bunch of new additions added into the new opening credits, keep reading to see what you may have overlooked.

There were two subtle references to Maggie made on the episode.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Lauren Cohan quietly left the show on season nine, episode five.

You may have missed these if you weren’t paying close attention to the episode, but Lauren Cohan’s Maggie Greene went off to join Georgie last season on the same episode when Andrew Lincoln left the show.

On the season 10 premiere, Carol mentions that the Oceanside community has been picking up letters from Maggie. A little bit later, Daryl says he gets what “Maggie is doing with Georgie.”

When is Maggie coming back? It could be as soon as this year. At New York Comic Con on Saturday, it was announced Cohan will be a series regular on season 11. Showrunner Angela Kang told Insider we may see her on season 10.



There are two references to “Jaws” on the episode.

AMC You can spot a few shark teeth right before the episode rolls into the main credits.

When R.J. pours out his bucket at the beginning of the episode, take a close look. Executive producer Greg Nicotero said there are some teeth in there from “Jaws.” He also said there was a yellow barrel, representative of one from the film, tied onto the boat in the episode.

The opening credits have a lot of new additions you’ll need to pause or go back and watch to catch.

AMC, Kirsten Acuna/Insider Did you notice these four stained glass window panes?

Four stained glass window panes replace the one that hung on the tree on season nine. I believe they’re representative of the four surviving communities and the pacts between them.

The first one is a windmill, which now stands at Alexandria. Rick’s ax can be seen above it on the tree in memory of Andrew Licoln’s missing character who was taken away on a helicopter last season.

A second one shows a fish, which represents the Oceanside community which fishes for its main source of food. The third shows corn and a tower. That’s likely representative of the Hilltop and its fields. Finally, the fourth window shows Ezekiel’s tiger, Shiva, who was killed on season eight. The Kingdom may no longer physically exist, but it’s still one of the communities that signed Michonne’s charter for the surviving communities last season.

Judith’s small katana now joins her mum’s in the opening credits.

AMC The katanas are in between Glenn’s watch and Carl’s gun.

The two criss cross, making a letter “X,” which may be a nod to season 10 of the show. AMC has referred to it as #TWDX in tweets.

The words on the fence that used to say “Final Warning” now allude to the Whisperers.

AMC ‘Silence the Whispers’ can be seen twice in the trailer.

In a quick blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment the fence reads “Silence the Whispers.”

That’s a line that comes straight from the comics as the communities get tired of merely existing alongside the Whisperers who murdered Tara, Enid, and more of their people on season nine. From “TWD” trailers we’ve seen, the communities aren’t going to stand by while Alpha continues to threaten them from afar.

The words are also written on the windmill near the end of the credits as they play.

Aaron asks Michonne if they’re the good guys and it brings us back to a conversation from 2017.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Aaron gets a dark, bloodier look this year.

“I think about it a lot,” Aaron says. “We’re the villains of someone else’s story, a threat to their survival. So dangerous they threaten to wipe us out. Makes you wonder sometimes.”

“I’m not just talking about the Whisperers,” he adds.

During season eight of the “Walking Dead,” as Rick’s people were killing groups of Saviors, actor Juan Gabriel Pareja, who reprised his role as Morales briefly, also questioned whether or not Rick’s group were the good guys in the zombie apocalypse.

“If you think about it, Rick himself is doing some pretty awful things,” Pareja told Insider. “Right before he sees Morales, he brutally kills this guy, who, for all intents and purposes, is protecting his child, his daughter.”

At the time, characters like Tara and Morgan were conflicted with whether or not it was the right thing to savagely kill every Saviour in acts of revenge for Negan killing two of their people.

“As we learn over the years in the world of ‘The Walking Dead’ morality isn’t so clear cut. It’s a lot of grey. It’s not as black and white,” said Pareja. “Often times in the name of doing good, supposedly, a lot of our heroes do some things that are very questionable, and sinister, and not so great.”

Later in the episode, Michonne asserts that they’re not the bad guys.

“We are the good guys and I knew who Rick and Carl were and Eric and Jesus, too. We have to choose to be the good guys, even when it’s hard,” she tells Aaron.

“The minute that we start to question that, we lose sight of it. That’s when the answer to that question starts to change and that’s scarier than any skin mask,” says Michonne referring to the Whisperers.

Though Michonne sounds confident now, this conversation, about whether or not Aaron’s group are the good guys, is one that we’ll most likely continue to see play out as the season progresses.

Judith tells R.J. the story of Rick’s final episode on “The Walking Dead.”

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC You may want to rewatch this scene again.

This is obvious, even though Judith doesn’t refer to Rick by his name. She calls him “the brave man.”

There are a few takeaways from this conversation that hint at what may come later this season.

First it’s important to note that Judith believes Rick died and went to heaven. They’re done looking for Rick right now even though the audience knows he’s alive somewhere. Secondly, it’s clear that R.J. is not aware that “the brave man” who “died” risking his life to save his friends is actually his father, Rick. He thinks they’re two different people.

Most importantly, it appears as if the premiere is starting to lay some groundwork for Danai Gurira’s sendoff later in the season.

“There’s some people that you love so much that you would do anything for them just like I would do anything for you and for Judith,” Michonne tells R.J. and Judith.

R.J. then asks Michonne, “And my dad?”

She says, yes.

If Michonne learns that Rick is alive by the season’s end, that may be the impetus for her to leave the show in search of him. Showrunner Angela Kang told me that was an “apt observation.”

Rosita’s baby’s name Coco is inspired by the actress’ family.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Coco has four parents, if you count Eugene.

Showrunner Angela Kang revealed on a “Talking Dead” special for the new season that Christian Serratos helped suggest the baby’s name. Coco is short for Socorro, a name that has been in Serratos’ family for several generations of women.

Negan’s picking tomatoes just like Carl saw in his visions for the future on season eight.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC The tomato was a symbol for hope and for the future.

Negan’s finally allowed out of his cell to do yard work and take out the trash.

In Carl’s vision for the future of Alexandria on season eight, he pictured Negan doing similar yard work, something his father, Rick, found hard to imagine.

“Why are we doing this? Why are we fighting them? So it isn’t like how they want it, with everyone working for them, everyone living for them? We’re fighting so it’s all of us working together for something more than just killing other people,” Carl told his father on season eight, episode eight.

“Well, you think we’re gonna be out there, picking strawberries with Negan?” responded Rick.

“If that’s what it takes,” said Carl.

We didn’t quite get Negan with strawberries, but it’s pretty close.

The tomato was also a symbol of the future building Carl had in mind for the communities. Rick symbolically takes a ripe tomato and leaves it near his son’s grave on season nine, episode three.

The character watching over Negan is Brandon, someone who becomes noteworthy in the comics.

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Brandon is the one above behind Negan.

On both the show and comic, Tammy Rose gets kidnapped and killed by Alpha and the Whisperers. The major difference is that in the comics, Tammy Rose has a son named Brandon.

Brandon’s essentially a bully, and at one point famously attacks Carl leaving bad blood between their families. After Tammy Rose dies, his father is killed by Rick Grimes and Brandon sets out on a path of revenge towards Rick.

Brandon, angry about his parents’ deaths, lets Negan out of his jail cell under the impression that Negan will help him get the Whisperers to kill Rick. Negan almost immediately betrays Brandon and kills him.

On the show, this Brandon seems to be a remix of the character. He’s someone living at Alexandria who has been assigned to simply watch over Negan. Without Rick on the show, there’s no one for Brandon to seek revenge on, especially since he’s not attached to Tammy Rose.

We may see Brandon let Negan out of his cell eventually, but it doesn’t seem like Brandon’s in any danger on season 10 as of right now. Of course, you never know with Negan.

The season premiere also introduces Dante, a character from the comics, but he has a big change.

AMC, Image Comics/Skybound Dante gets a brief introduction on the season 10 premiere.

In the comics, Dante is quick-witted and helps patrol the land between the communities for walkers. He eventually starts a relationship with Maggie, who’s currently MIA on the series.

The show introduces him as a doctor, working alongside Siddiq.

Carol takes on Michonne’s storyline from the comics.

AMC, Skybound/Image Comics Michonne came back looking like more of a pirate in issue No. 139 than Carol.

Carol comes back from a fishing trip out at sea. In the comics, it’s Michonne who sets sail and becomes a fisherman for a while with a new look to match.

