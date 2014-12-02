'The Walking Dead' Creator Says The Show Could Go On For 12 Seasons

Warning: Minor spoilers follow if you’re not caught up with “The Walking Dead.”

“The Walking Dead” finished up its season 5 mid-season finale Sunday night.

At the end of the episode, Rick (Andrew Lincoln), Daryl (Norman Reedus), group were reunited with the rest of their crew. With no shelter and a firetruck at their disposal, it’s uncertain where the gang is heading from here.

“The Walking Dead” creator Robert Kirkman hinted on Sunday’s aftershow “The Talking Dead” that if you read the comics you shouldn’t be surprised by where they’re heading next on their journey.

In the comics, the group head to a safe-zone located in Alexandria, Virginia.

The Alexandria storyline comes pretty far in the comics (issue #69). Now that the monthly comic series is at issue #134, a common question among fans is whether the show will catch up with the comic series, and, what would happen if that does eventually occur.

We recently caught up with Kirkman at New York Comic Con where the creator assured us fans have nothing to worry about. There’s plenty of material for the AMC series for seasons to come.

“We have a huge head start,” Kirkman tells Business Insider. “We’re many many years ahead of them [the comics] and Charlie Adlard and I continue to crank issues out every month. So if we continue and the show continues, the material we’re working on right now would be season 11 or 12.”

“And by the time we get to season 11 or 12, we’ll be like five or six years ahead of that,” he adds. “Really at the pace that the show is going and the comic is going, they will never really catch up.”

Not many series make it to 10 seasons and beyond. If its run does last that long, “The Walking Dead” would be in a select group with shows including “M*A*S*H” (11 seasons), “Frasier” (11 seasons) and “Two and a Half Men” (12 seasons). “The Simpsons” is now in its 26th season.

Kirkman’s aware of that and the possibility that at any point zombie fatigue could in, but he says they’re well prepared.

“The show could fade in popularity and end at some point,” says Kirkman. “We’re certainly aware of that and we have game plans in place for that if it were to happen.”

Gene Page/AMC Kirkman says ‘The Walking Dead’ is more than just a zombie show. It’s about survival and as the series has shown, it’s about family.

“I would argue that our show isn’t solely a zombie show. It’s a survival show,” Kirkman adds. “If you’ve been paying attention to the comics the zombies certainly fluctuate from being very in the forefront to being very far into the background and not being a very big part of the comic at all. And I think the show will follow a similar trajectory. So, I think as long as we can kind of be more than just a zombie show, we’ll hopefully be ok if there’s ever a big backlash to zombies but who knows what the future holds as far as the show’s popularity goes. We’ll see.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.