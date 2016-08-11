Why 'The Walking Dead' decided to pair together these 2 iconic characters

While many fans were irate with the season six cliffhanger of “The Walking Dead,” one of the most satisfying parts of the season was when fan favourites Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira) were finally paired together.

For fans, Richonne was a long time coming, and we recently learned the pairing was something that was hinted at as far back as season three at Comic-Con. When the new season is released on Blu-Ray and DVD later this month, fans will get even more context behind the pairing.

Ahead of the season six Blu-ray release, INSIDER was shared a bonus DVD feature from season six where Gurira, Lincoln, and co-executive producer Denise Huth provide more context as to why this was the right time for Richonne to happen.

“There is a great, deep friendship between the two of them,” explains Huth. “Michonne is one of the few characters who can really call Rick out if she thinks he is making a bad decision.”

The Rick and Michonne pairing really came to a full head after the death of Deanna, the former leader of the Alexandria community. As Gurira points out, it was Deanna who told her to go after what she really wants in life, and that’s been standing in front of her the entire time.

“She was definitely cutting herself off from her heart,” says Gurira. “[Michonne] has probably been in love with Rick for a while.”

“The Walking Dead: The Complete Sixth Season” will be available on Blu-ray, DVD, and digital HD August 23.

You can check out the full clip below:

