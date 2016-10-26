The new 'Walking Dead' opening credits hint at a dark scene we may see in season 7

Warning: There are potential spoilers for “The Walking Dead” ahead.

If you tuned into “The Walking Dead” season seven premiere there were a lot of nice little nods to previous seasons, but if you’re one who likes to skip over the show’s opening credits, you may want to give them another watch.

You may have missed a small little tease of a dark moment we may see later this season. The season premiere is currently available on AMC’s website for free, so you can revisit the moment here.

Thanks to Redditor plasticscissors for spotting this. (I’m guilty of skipping through the credits myself.)

You’ll want to pause when Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s name pops up. He plays the new antagonist, Negan, on the show. While you can spot his beloved bat Lucille sitting pretty, you’re going to want to take a closer look at the fire.

Do you see it?

That’s an iron. Fans will probably freak out when they see it sitting there.

Why?

Well, in the comics we learn that Dwight, one of the Saviors, gets an iron to the face after defying Negan. On the show, we were first introduced to Dwight and his wife as they were trying to escape from Negan and his gang early in season six. He obviously wound up back with Negan as we saw later last season.

Gene Page/AMC, composite Kirsten Acuna/INSIDER Dwight before and after his burn scar in season six. If you weren’t watching the show closely, you may have missed that this was even the same character.

His return to the show was probably a bit surprising to some because when he showed up half of his face was heavily marred. Dwight’s burned face suggested Negan burned his face either for abandoning the group or something else. (In the comics, it’s for another reason.)

Dwight’s burn was something I asked actor Austin Amelio about earlier this year after his reintroduction in season six. While we chatted about whether or not Daryl was alive after shooting him, I also asked whether we may learn a bit more of Dwight’s backstory play out on screen, perhaps in a flashback.

“Yeah, they may have something in store,” Amelio hinted. “I cannot quite say, but maybe we’ll see that. I’m not sure what they’re doing with the backstory quite yet. That would be great.”

Yes, it most certainly would be.

Episode two of season seven looks like it will heavily focus on The Kingdom, another new settlement on “The Walking Dead,” but we could definitely see it playing out later in the season. Plenty of footage from season teasers has hinted at the Saviour’s hangout, The Sanctuary. Now that the Saviors have Daryl, we’re sure it won’t be long before we see — and learn more about — Dwight.

