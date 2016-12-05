'The Walking Dead' actress says she really did 'smack the s---' out of the show's new villain

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead.”

Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” showed more of the show’s latest antagonist Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) parading around striking fear into everyone he came in contact with. But there was one character who finally had enough of Negan’s foul mouth.

Olivia (Ann Mahoney) finally gave the Saviour leader a taste of his own medicine, smacking him across the face after he suggests that it would be enjoyable to “screw her brains out” — if she agrees to it, of course.

The smack prompted many cheers from fans on social media.

Olivia needs a new pair of glasses after slapping Negan. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/dDjp4awwfZ

Olivia is the true hero of this episode for gettin that badass slap in on Negan #TWD #FreshBuzz

Even actress Danai Gurira, who plays Michonne, got in on it.

Go Olivia! He’s functioning under the wretched misconception that that’s all women want. Slap some sense into him! #TWD

We’ve already learned that Negan has a group of wives at his disposal to do whatever he wants with whenever he pleases. Olivia wasn’t having any of it.

On “The Walking Dead” aftershow, “Talking Dead” Mahoney said she really did slap Jeffrey Dean Morgan after he told her to go for it.

Mahoney said she warned Morgan that while Olivia may be a meek little thing, she is actually a pretty strong girl. According to Mahoney, Morgan was totally fine with that.

“We kept practicing, practicing, and this one take I was like, ‘All right, I don’t know if I should, but Jeffrey told me to, so I’m going to go ahead,’ And I slapped the s— out of him,” she said. “So much so, that right when the take cut all the crew and all the executive producers came running out of video village going, ‘Oooooo, she slapped the s— out of you.'”

“Jeffrey was like, ‘Jesus!'” she recalled.

Mahoney said she warned him, though. “I grew up with brothers,” Mahoney said while giggling.

“Talking Dead” host Chris Hardwick confirmed that the take that made it into Sunday’s episode was the one Mahoney referenced.

AMC Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s face after getting slapped.

“When you watch it back and you see that Negan is a little taken aback by the slap, Jeffrey is actually — was not prepared for the Ann Mahoney tornado that came piling down on his face,” said Hardwick. “The slapnado.”

