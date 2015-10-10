'The Walking Dead' fan favourite Norman Reedus made the best entrance to the season 6 premiere

This is how you make an entrance!

When “The Walking Dead” castmembers were called out to the Madison Square Garden stage during a fan premiere Friday evening, fan favourite Norman Reedus made his way to the stage in style.

The actor, who plays Rick Grime’s right-hand man Daryl on the hit AMC series, rode the character’s iconic motorcycle onto the Madison Square Garden stage.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Norman Reedus, waiting to take off down the Madison Square Garden stage floor.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images When the engine revved, all heads — and cameras — turned to the back left of the MSG arena.

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Fans were stunned to see the actor drive through the crowd on a motorcycle straight onto the Madison Square Garden stage.

Here’s the moment via AMC:

Now THAT is how you make an entrance. #TWDFanPremiere #TWD pic.twitter.com/PGTmPFcSCM

— The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) October 10, 2015

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC Sunday at 9 p.m.

