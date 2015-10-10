'The Walking Dead' fan favourite Norman Reedus made the best entrance to the season 6 premiere

Kirsten Acuna

This is how you make an entrance!

When “The Walking Dead” castmembers were called out to the Madison Square Garden stage during a fan premiere Friday evening, fan favourite Norman Reedus made his way to the stage in style. 

The actor, who plays Rick Grime’s right-hand man Daryl on the hit AMC series, rode the character’s iconic motorcycle onto the Madison Square Garden stage. 

The walking dead norman reedus amcJamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesNorman Reedus, waiting to take off down the Madison Square Garden stage floor.
Norman reedus motorcycle the walking deadJamie McCarthy/Getty ImagesWhen the engine revved, all heads — and cameras — turned to the back left of the MSG arena.
The walking dead norman reedusLarry Busacca/Getty ImagesFans were stunned to see the actor drive through the crowd on a motorcycle straight onto the Madison Square Garden stage.
The walking dead msg darylLarry Busacca

Here’s the moment via AMC:

“The Walking Dead” returns to AMC Sunday at 9 p.m. 

NOW WATCH: This is the ‘Evil Dead’ TV show fans have been waiting for — and it looks perfect

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.