A 'Walking Dead' actor got his hair pulled and broke fingernails making the season 7 premiere

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead.”

If you thought it was painful watching the season seven premiere of “The Walking Dead” from the comfort of your home, it was as physically and emotionally taxing for the castmembers on set. Literally.

Norman Reedus, who plays fan favourite Daryl Dixon, recounted on aftershow “The Talking Dead,” how Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays the show’s new antagonist Negan, didn’t go easy on him while filming.

“After he [Daryl] punches Negan and he gets dragged away — and he did pull my hair really hard actually,” said Reedus while describing the show’s stunt work. “When he yanked me away, I had my fingers in the concrete and literally like broke fingernails.”

Reedus says it was a bit bloody, but it didn’t make it into the episode. He chalked it up to the cast being so lost in the moment while filming the dramatic scene.

“Everybody was so into that scene it was like … you couldn’t help but be wrapped up in that,” he said. “Everyone around me was just so heavy. Everybody just went for it.”

AMC Reedus says Daryl is feeling a lot of guilt right now over Glenn’s death. It was his outburst which resulted in Glenn’s death.

While the live aftershow was on, Reedus’ son Mingus texted him to tell him what he thought of the premiere. Reedus shared his son’s review with the crowd: “Craziest television I’ve ever seen. Tell Jeffrey he’s an arsehole.”

Reedus did just that for his son when he came on stage later in his own special way:

