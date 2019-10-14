'The Walking Dead' star Ryan Hurst says when Beta meets Negan this season it will be 'one of the funniest episodes' of the show

Jackson Lee Davis/AMC Beta and Negan will meet on ‘The Walking Dead’ this season and Ryan Hurst tells Insider it will be one of the show’s funniest moments.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead.”

Beta (Ryan Hurst) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will share screen time on “TWD” this season.

Hurst told Insider the first episode where they meet will be “one of the funniest episodes” of the show because of the differences between the two.

Hurst also said fans should expect to see a rematch between Beta and Daryl on season 10.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

“The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang told viewers that Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Beta (Ryan Hurst) will meet at some point this season on aftershow “Talking Dead.” When they do, Hurst promises it will have fans laughing.

“Beta and Negan, they couldn’t be more diametrically opposite than anything,” Hurst told Insider of the differences between the two characters. “It’s this stone-faced immovable person and then you have his mouthpiece who just will not shut up.”

“The first episode that you see Beta and Negan together is one of the funniest episodes of ‘Walking Dead’ that you’ve ever seen,” he added. “It’s still very bloody, still very ‘Walking Dead,’ but there’s more levity in that episode than in any that I’ve ever seen of the show.”

In the “Walking Dead” comics, the meetup between Beta and Negan in issue No. 154 is also one of the funniest moments of Robert Kirkman’s series for the reasons Hurst describes. They’re complete opposites. Negan also gives Beta nicknames like Frowny Mctwoknives, which we hope make it to screen.

Image Comics/Skybound Beta and Negan’s first meeting takes place in issue No. 154, seen above.

Negan goes after the Whisperers in order to please Rick and stop the impending war with the group of survivors who wear masks over their faces. Without Rick around, our best guess is that Negan puts himself out there to protect Judith and the Alexandria community and to prove his worth to the community who rather see him locked up.

“I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time,” said Hurst of Beta and Negan meeting this season. “We’ve shot a bunch. Some of it’s still left to be shot. But, you know, I love the show too. I’ve been looking forward to this.”

“Jeff [Dean Morgan] and I have been great friends for a long time. So the fact that we get to share the screen together is an enormous joy,” Hurst added of working with his friend.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Ryan Hurst, and Norman Reedus are all good friends outside of ‘The Walking Dead.’ Here they are at the season 10 premiere in September.

Hurst told Insider in March he and Morgan are such good friends that he nearly spoiled the news when Hurst was initially cast on the show as Beta by texting him at two o’clock in the morning.

Read more:



Ryan Hurst wanted to be on ‘The Walking Dead’ so much he had his agent cold call the producers



Negan and Beta isn’t the only meeting fans should get excited for this season. Hurst hints we’ll also see more of Beta and Daryl on screen. Their first meeting ended up with Beta falling down an elevator shaft.

“I think it’s fair to say that that will happen. Yeah,” said Hurst when asked whether or not fans can expect a round two between Beta and Daryl.

Gene Page/AMC, AMC Daryl was beat up pretty bad by Beta on season nine of ‘TWD.’ Daryl wound up knocking Beta down an elevator shaft.

“The Walking Dead” airs Sundays on AMC at 9 p.m. You can follow along with our show coverage here.

Read more:

‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner on whether a small moment from the season 10 premiere may hint at how Michonne departs the show: ‘It’s an apt observation’

6 ways the first episode of ‘The Walking Dead’ could’ve been very different

‘The Walking Dead’ showrunner on whether or not we should expect some sparks between Connie and Daryl this season: ‘I think they have this kind of chemistry that’s really interesting’

One of the most emotional moments on ‘The Walking Dead’s’ season premiere is inspired by a star’s progressive hearing loss and a line her mother told her

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.