The mid-season finale of 'The Walking Dead' recreates another big moment from the comics

The midseason finale of “The Walking Dead” ended on a brutal note for one of Rick’s group. After hanging around Alexandria waiting for Rick to return, Negan got a visit from Spencer that ultimately didn’t go so well for him.

We’ve known that Spencer has had some hate built up toward Rick for a while. He blames him for the death of his mother and countless others within Alexandria since he arrived.

Last week, Spencer told Father Gabriel they’d be better off without Rick. In so many words, Gabriel told Spencer to put a lid on it. Instead, he went straight to Negan, sold out Rick, and asked to be put in charge of Alexandria instead.

Negan wasn’t a fan of that proposal. He’s not here to do anyone’s dirty work so he went and gutted Spencer.

AMC No one tells Negan what to do.

If you’re a comic reader, and, perhaps, even if you aren’t, it was pretty obvious from the moment Spencer approached Negan that things weren’t going to go well for him. The end of the episode played out similar to issue #111 when Negan stops by the Alexandria compound when Rick is out on a supply run.

In the comics, Negan hangs back at one of the vacant houses and gets approached by Spencer.

Spencer sells Rick out to Negan telling him he wasn’t the original leader of Alexandria and that he doesn’t play well with others. He goes so far as to refer to Rick as a maniac.

Here’s how Spencer’s death looks in the comics:

Spencer’s death wasn’t too much of a surprise to fans who have been calling it for a few weeks now.

Instead, it was what came next that threw fans off.

In retaliation for Spencer’s death, Rosita decided it would be a good idea to try and kill Negan. Somehow, she missed him from close range and instead managed to hit his beloved bat Lucille. In response, one of Negan’s henchwomen killed Olivia and Negan took Eugene after he learned he can make bullets.

That was a twist from the comics. Eugene eventually starts producing bullets for Rick and his group in secret to eventually use against Negan’s men in a giant attack. Now with Eugene out of Alexandria, you may be thinking that Rick doesn’t even stand a chance now. Remember Eugene gave Rick the plans on how to create bullets in the event he was ever killed, so there’s still a chance they can still manufacture bullets. Maybe that’s a job Rosita will take on along with Tara.

So where do we go from here? Well, it looks like Rick and his group are on a mission to team up all of the communities.

At the end of the mid-season finale, Rick, Michonne, Carl and more headed to the Hilltop to tell Maggie they’re ready to team up against Negan’s Saviors. From the looks of the teaser released at the end of the episode, Rick isn’t just gathering together the Hilltop, but he’s also heading to the Kingdom to rally King Ezekiel and his men. Perhaps Tara will revisit the gun-toting women of Oceanside as well.

We’ll know more when “The Walking Dead” returns from its winter hiatus February 12.

