'The Walking Dead' just made a big departure from the comics

Warning: There are spoilers ahead if you aren’t caught up with “The Walking Dead.”

We’re now two episodes into “The Walking Dead” season six and the series has kicked into high gear.

Not only is there a horde of zombies heading towards the Alexandria community, but the mysterious Wolves, a group of rabid and dangerous survivors, have broken into the safe-zone to start killing off people at random.

Among the casualties in Sunday night’s episode was a woman named Holly (Laura Beamer), who died while in the hands of the community’s new doctor-in-training, Denise (Merritt Wever).

If you only read “The Walking Dead” comic series you probably didn’t make much of Holly’s death. She hasn’t been a big presence on the show so far. She was mentioned briefly in season five and again in the season six premiere by Eugene when he was standing guard at the Alexandria gate entry.

However, in the comic series, Holly has a much larger presence, appearing in over 40 issues before being killed off.

The character is introduced in issue 73 as a construction worker. She then engaged in a secret romantic relationship with Abraham (Michael Cudlitz).

Holly becomes pretty important in the comics down the road, helping to fend off future dangers and a big villain who has yet to appear on the show.

Why kill off Holly?

As many have pointed out, “The Walking Dead” introduced Francine last season who appears to be a version of Holly from the comics.

Francine was also a construction worker, and in season five, episode 14, “Spend,” there was a scene which played out very similar to one from the comics between Holly and Abraham. You can read about it here.

Gene Page/AMC Dahlia Legault as Francine in season 5 of ‘The Walking Dead.’

Creator Robert Kirkman has previously said on “The Walking Dead” aftershow “Talking Dead” he sees the show as a second chance to reimagine his comics in a different way, otherwise the show would be predictable.

Were you surprised by Holly’s death Sunday?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.