'The Walking Dead' fans have become instantly obsessed with a new minor character

Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” was a lot more lighthearted than the season seven premiere. After losing a few big characters, the season’s second episode focused on introducing a bunch of new characters in a new territory called The Kingdom.

While comic fans were excited to see King Ezekiel and his tiger Shiva adapted on the small screen, the most unexpected new character was Ezekiel’s pun-filled steward Jerry.

Fans were immediately taken with him.

New favourite walking dead character. Jerry rules! #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/nUo7qYYa5O

So, I think I really like Ezekiel. I know I like Shiva. And Jerry is pretty awesome. I'm digging The Kingdom so far! #TheWalkingDead — Maggie (@MaggieGreenRP) October 31, 2016

God damn you #thewalkingdead now I love Ezekial and Shiva, new Carl and especially Jerry… — Amanda Reckonwith (@click4amanda) October 31, 2016

Ezekiel and Jerry need their own spinoff immediately @kharypayton #TheWalkingDead — Joe Otterson (@JoeOtterson) October 31, 2016

WELL PUNS! THEY HAVE WELL PUNS! Screw it! Jerry is, now, my favorite. #TheWalkingDead — Rizz The Plank (@TheeRizz) October 31, 2016

How could you not be when he throws in a line like this?

King Ezekiel: “Drink from the well replenish the well.” Carol: “… All about the well.” Jerry: “WELL said.”

Jerry even seemed to take over immediately for now-fallen hero Abraham by throwing up a peace sign later in Sunday’s episode. As we know, peace signs were totally Abraham’s thing. (That might have been a bit too soon, Jerry.)

@YNB Ok. Jerry on The Walking Dead is my new favorite secondary character. "I stay in hollerin range. Deuces!!" #TheWalkingDead — ADKShawn (@shawn3k) October 31, 2016



One Redditor even referred to him as a “Game of Thrones” fan favourite describing him as “Hodor with a sense of humour.”

So, who is the man behind Jerry?

Jerry’s played by actor Cooper Andrews who you may have noticed on another AMC series, “Halt and Catch Fire.” He has also appeared on episodes of CBS shows “Hawaii Five-0” and “Limitless.”

AMC Andrews on season three of AMC’s ‘Halt and Catch Fire.’

Comicbook.com thinks Jerry could be the Hugo Reyes (“Lost”) of “The Walking Dead.”

Is JERRY The HUGO “HURLEY” REYES Of THE WALKING DEAD?! https://t.co/QXZJ2yGIMz pic.twitter.com/huFoHmqyrL — ComicBook NOW! (@ComicBookNOW) October 31, 2016

Maybe. Just maybe.

We’re not pushing it yet, though.

