Fans are comparing yesterdaybrutal episode of 'The Walking Dead' to 'Game of Thrones'

Gene Page/AMC Glenn, played by Steven Yeun, is a fan favourite on ‘Walking Dead.’

Warning: There are spoilers below if you’re not caught up with “The Walking Dead.”

Yesterday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” ended in a brutal cliffhanger.

One of the main characters, Glenn (Steven Yeun), was presumably killed off in a grisly fashion when it appeared he was being torn apart by a zombie horde.

However, many fans have pointed out Glenn’s death may not be so cut and dry (maybe he is alive!), and now they’re comparing his supposed death to the season four finale of “Game of Thrones.”

If you’re not a “Game of Thrones” fan, viewers were stunned back in June when Kit Harrington’s Jon Snow was seemingly stabbed to death by his Night’s Watch brothers at the Wall.

Since then, it’s been a back and forth between fans and HBO executives as to whether or not Jon Snow is actually alive.

Fans of both shows were quick to comment on the similarities between both shows.

Glenn is the new Jon Snow #TheWalkingDead

— Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) October 26, 2015

OMG! This was the Jon Snow episode equivalent of #TheWalkingDead!! My heart hurts but for some reason I’m remaining optimistic!! #TWD

— Miranda Boo! (@Miranda_Blu) October 26, 2015

Guys, he’s even less dead than Jon Snow. For real. #thewalkingdead #duh

— Jennifer Iacopelli (@jennifercarolyn) October 26, 2015

People, #TheWalkingDead is just like Game of Thrones. Unless you see someone CLEARLY die, they’re not dead. Take a deep breath.

— Evan Flay (@Evan_Flay) October 26, 2015

AMC was very careful Sunday evening not to say anything about Glenn’s supposed death.

On “The Walking Dead” after-show “Talking Dead,” showrunner Scott Gimple said this won’t be the last we see of Glenn in some way.

“In some way we will see Glenn — some version of Glenn or parts of Glenn — again. Either in flashback or the current story to help complete the story,” Gimple wrote in to the show.

Fans were quick to notice Glenn was absent from an “In Memoriam” included in each epiosde.

Ha! @WalkingDead_AMC! No scream. Intestines to high. No Glenn in memoriam.Dumpster dive for the save! #GlennLives pic.twitter.com/IwEXROMLZJ

— Tom T. Choi (@tomtchoi) October 26, 2015

Typically, whenever a big actor is killed off, they subsequently appear on “The Walking Dead” after-show, too. While Yeun was noticeably absent, the actor is scheduled to be on next week’s episode.

If you haven’t seen the latest episode of “The Walking Dead,” here’s the scene in question:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

In the clip, we see Glenn with Nicholas (Michael Traynor) surrounded by walkers. Nicholas decides to take his own life and the two fall into the zombie pit together. Viewers then see a body, presumably Glenn’s, being torn apart.

Many fans believe Nicholas fell on top of Glenn, and we’re actually seeing the zombies tearing apart Nicholas.

AMC Nicholas and Glenn fall into the zombie pit.

AMC Things are looking terrible for Glenn.

Even if that is the case, are we supposed to believe Glenn isn’t going to be at least bit by one of the walkers?

Some fans suggested Glenn could roll under the garbage dumpster next to him, but that wouldn’t be much help for long. Zombies can crawl.

The other theory is that since Glenn will be covered in blood and guts it will act as some sort of shield where he’ll be able to blend in with the zombie herd. This is something that’s been done back in season one, with Rick and Glenn, but that was with walker guts, not the intestines of a new corpse.

AMC Simpler times when Rick and Glenn were blending in with the zombies of Atlanta.

Unlike with Jon Snow, fans won’t have to wait months to find out whether or not Glenn is alive.

They will most likely have to wait an episode or two to find out the character’s fate.

“The Walking Dead” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on AMC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.