There's one small moment between Carl and Daryl from Sunday's 'The Walking Dead' that's driving fans nuts

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “The Walking Dead.”

Sunday’s episode of “The Walking Dead” delivered for fans. Not only did the show return to form with a multitude of story arcs in one episode, but it also delivered one of the series’ best comic adaptations to date.

While fans are now cheering over scenes with Negan and Carl together and are pondering what will happen in the series’ mid-season finale, there’s one tiny moment a lot of people are overlooking.

We’re talking about that brief scene between Daryl and Carl at the Sanctuary.

Did you miss it?

When Carl walks past Daryl to head to the iron ceremony with Negan, it looks like Daryl says something very brief to Rick’s son. Take a look.

Every since I’ve watched the episode, I’ve strained to hear what Daryl tells Carl to no avail. It’s something fans started asking about last night. It was never addressed on the series’ aftershow either.

I’ve been waiting for the episode to air so I could watch with the closed captioning on; however, when you get to that scene, no words pop up on the screen.

Instead, I felt mocked by the little music note floating atop Daryl’s head.

Fans can’t figure it out either.

Did carl whisper something to daryl when he came in with that plate? did I miss something?

— Maggie Greene-Rhee (@CerealCohan) December 5, 2016

@TheWalkingDead ….and what did Carl and Daryl whisper to each other..???

— Emma J Steele (@EmmaJSteele) December 5, 2016

DID DARYL WHISPER SOMETHING TO CARL? #thewalkingdead P.S. I love the end of that scene when Daryl kinda resists Dwight pulling him along.

— Keely Boston (@KeelyCandids) December 5, 2016

It’s probably not a huge moment. Daryl probably just tells Carl to be careful or something along those lines, but it’s a bummer that you can’t even make out what Daryl’s saying. First it looks like he’s blinking in Morse code to Carl’s dad and now this. Come on, Daryl.

What do you think? Did Daryl say anything of importance to Carl? Do you think you know what Daryl whispered to Carl? Shoot me an email at [email protected]

